Omicron panics in Bollywood: future looks uncertain for film industry, Entertainment News





Just as the box office began to monitor the pandemic, with Sooryavanshi and now Tadap opening up tight, Omicron’s fear once again put pandemic pressure on the hard-hit Indian entertainment industry. We don’t know where it’s going to go. We can only take one day at a time, says producer Ajay Rai of Jar Pictures who is currently filming a secret project in Lucknow. A sense of dull panic has already gripped the entertainment industry. So many producers have lined up big plans for a release over the coming weeks and months. Indeed, ambitious producers have reserved the coveted Friday of November, December 2022 and 2023. But do we still know what will happen in two weeks or a month? Ajay Rai expresses the fear that has once again gripped the Indian entertainment industry. Anees Bazmi, who has his big comedy Kartik Aaryan “Bhoool Bhulaiya 2” slated for March 25, 2022, believes uncertainty is the future of the entertainment industry. I guess we’ll have to live with the fear of COVID-19 for a very long time. Now, with the arrival of this new variant, no one knows what’s going to happen. Sanjay Leela Bhansali, whose Alia Bhatt-Ajay Devgan star ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ is scheduled to release on February 18, 2022, believes the entertainment industry needs to think beyond its own losses. Thousands of lives are at stake. Millions of people have already lost their lives. We can’t care about our movies at a time like this. Producer-director Vipul Shah believes it’s too early to comment on the impact of the Omicron – it’s too early to know just how serious this virus is. I would wait and watch. Our industry is incredibly resilient and I have no doubt that we will do it as well and come out with flying colors. Telugu actor Adivi Sesh, whose war biopic Major is slated for release across India in multiple languages ​​on February 11, is hopeful this time around the situation does not escalate. It could affect India including the entertainment industry. So far, I don’t see an increase in the number of deaths worldwide and that is prudent good news. If our vaccination campaigns continue to hold up and the new variant does not cause premature death, we should be able to overcome this. Optimistic. Crossed fingers.

