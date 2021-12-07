Actress Jacqueline Fernandez summoned Wednesday in money laundering case

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez has previously ignored various summons issued by the ED. (To file)

New Delhi:

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has summoned Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez to appear before investigators in the nation’s capital on December 8 as part of its ongoing investigation into a 200 crore money laundering case of Rupees linked to con artist Sukesh Chandrasekhar, sources said.

Ms Fernandez was asked to report to the ER office by 11 a.m. on December 8, as her questioning is important in the case as a witness to the alleged multi-chip extortion racket operated by Mr Chandrasekhar.

The actor previously ignored various summons issued by the federal agency, citing different reasons.

The ED’s decision comes a day after Ms Fernandez was offloaded from an Air India flight at around 5:25 p.m. by immigration officials because a surveillance circular in the case of the Directorate of the application is pending against it.

She was to fly to Muscat by “flight AI-985 scheduled for Sunday at 5:05 pm”. The LOC was issued with instructions that Fernandez should not be allowed to leave India.

Earlier, the ED interviewed the actress here in August. The federal agency then recorded Ms Fernandez’s statement during her over six-hour interrogation here in late August.

Another actress, Nora Fatehi was also questioned by the ED in connection with the same case for the second time on Thursday.

The ED is investigating various people directly or indirectly related to this case.

Reports suggest that the ED is investigating the possibility that money was invested overseas and that it was led by Ms Chandrasekhar, who is accused in 21 cases.

This ED case is based on an FIR filed by the Economic Offenses Wing (EOW) of the Delhi police against Sukesh Chandrasekhar who is accused of having deceived and extorted Aditi Singh, wife of the former promoter of Religare Enterprises Shivinder Mohan Singh , who was arrested in October 2019 in a case related to alleged embezzlement at Religare Finvest Ltd.

Ms Chandrasekhar and her associates are said to have taken money from Aditi Singh after posing as government officials and promising to secure bail for her husband. Mr Chandrasekhar is said to have persuaded Aditi Singh to transfer money by posing as a central government official in a fraudulent call while incarcerated in Rohini prison and promised to handle her husband’s bail .

Mr Chandrasekhar and his actress wife Leena Maria Paul were both arrested by Delhi police in September for their alleged role in the duplication case. Delhi police have so far arrested 13 people in connection with the case.

The ED suspects Mr. Chandrasekhar of extorting money from several people while he was in prison.

In October, ED officials raided Mr. Chandrashekhar’s oceanfront bungalow in Chennai and found a fleet of 16 luxury cars worth crore rupees.

At the time of the incident, Mr. Chandrashekhar was being held in Rohini Prison in Delhi and engaged in extortion racketeering behind bars.

In September, the ED arrested two collaborators of a jailed con man against whom Delhi police recently invoked the strict provisions of Maharashtra’s Organized Crime Control Act (MCOCA).

Mr Chandrasekhar is said to have led the racketeering racket of collusion with prison officials and associates outside.

