ED gives a new summons to actor Jacqueline Fernandez to appear before him on December 8

A day after she was prevented from flying abroad, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) summoned actor Jacqueline Fernandez to appear before her for questioning as part of a money laundering investigation. money against suspected con artist Sukesh Chandrashekhar and others, officials said Monday.

The 36-year-old actor was asked to testify before the agency on Wednesday, December 8, answer questions and have his statement recorded, they said.

Fernandez has been questioned by the ED in this case at least twice and the agency suspects her of being a “beneficiary of the proceeds of crime” allegedly generated by Chandrashekhar.

Her spokesperson had said earlier that she was testifying before the agency as a witness.

“Jacqueline Fernandez is called to testify by the ED. She duly recorded her statements and will also cooperate with the agency in investigations in the future.

“Jacqueline also categorically denies the alleged defamatory statements made about the relationship with the couple involved,” the spokesperson said in a statement in October.

Fernandez was arrested by immigration authorities at Mumbai airport on Sunday, acting on the basis of a surveillance circular (LoC) issued by the ED against her.

Agency detectives then arrived at the airport and banned her travel, asking her to stay in the country as she may be forced to join the investigation.

She was supposed to take a flight to Muscat, Oman The Sri Lankan-born actor has been questioned by the ED in several sessions in connection with the ongoing over 200 crore money laundering case against Chandrashekhar and his actress wife Leena Maria Paul.

Last week, the agency also filed an indictment in a special tribunal under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the case and named Chandrashekhar, his wife and six others.

He had alleged in the indictment that Chandrashekhar had given Fernandez many expensive gifts, including Persian cats and a horse. He is accused of having deceived certain people, including certain personalities like Aditi Singh, the wife of the former promoter of Fortis Healthcare, Shivinder Mohan Singh.

Another Bollywood actress-dancer, Nora Fatehi, was also grilled by the ED in the affair.

The investigation found that Chandrashekhar was being held in Rohini prison here when he allegedly led an extortion racket using phone spoofing technology, officials said.

The ED had arrested the couple and two co-defendants, Pradeep Ramnani and Deepak Ramnani, in this case.

In August, the agency raided some of the premises in Chandrashekhar and seized a sea-facing bungalow in Chennai, Rs 82.5 lakh in cash and more than a dozen luxury cars.

He said in a statement that Chandrashekhar was a “known crook” and was under investigation by Delhi police in a case of alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating and extortion to the tune of approximately Rs 200 crore.

“Chandrasekhar is the mastermind of this fraud. He has been part of the crime scene since the age of 17. He has several FIRs against him… ”, declared the ED.

Although he is in prison, he said, Chandrashekhar “hasn’t stopped cheating” people.

“He (using a cell phone bought illegally in prison) with the help of technology made spoofed calls to trick people because the numbers displayed on the phone number of the person called belonged to senior government officials.

“While talking (about the prison) to these people, he claimed to be a government officer offering to help people for a price,” the ED said.

Chandrasekhar and Paul were also arrested by Delhi police.

Police recently invoked the Maharashtra Organized Crime Control Act (MCOCA) in this case.

Delhi police alleged that Paul and Chandrashekhar, along with others, used the roads in Hawala, set up shell companies to park the money earned from the proceeds of crime.