Abhishek Bachchan on his struggles in Bollywood and his working dad at the age of 80 –
If we talk about Amitabh Bachchan in Bollywood, then even at 80 years old he is known for his work. Although he is a household name in the Hindi film industry, Abhishek Bachchan has also made his mark in Hindi cinema with his films. Despite being a child star, Abhishek Bachchan struggled a lot to make his mark in the industry. Abhishek started his career with the movie “Refugee”. He was in the lead role in this movie and actress Kareena Kapoor was seen with him. In an interview, actor Abhishek Bachchan, while speaking about his father Amitabh Bachchan and the struggle to make his mark in the film industry, said that only your work matters here.
Abhishek Bachchan
In the podcast of “The Ranveer Show”, Abhishek Bachchan said of his father Amitabh Bachchan and wrestling in the industry: “You are speaking to a person who comes from a privileged background. About who I know and appreciate a lot. I work every day not to disrespect this lineage. Speaking about his father, Abhishek added: This lineage was given to me by a man who quit a high paying job and came to Mumbai, slept on the benches at Marine Drive at night and entered the film industry , who all went to India Radio but the voice was rejected. He lost but he fought and made his way, and paid his dues. He worked 16 to 18 hours a day, which continues today at the age of 80. Abhishek said, “So stay humble because your work matters here.”
Recalling an anecdote with his father, Abhishek Bachchan said: “One day after seeing the fans outside the house he asked his father how do you feel that the crowd has been coming for you for so many years. . ” A day after that, Amitabh told Abhishek Bachchan that the only thought that comes to my mind is to think that he will come next Sunday. Abhishek said he was happy with this reaction because it is what teaches you that you cannot be complacent even in this situation, you cannot take anything lightly.
Abhishek Bachchan with his father
While praising his father, Abhishek Bachchan said it was Amitabh Bachchan. There is no other bigger star and better actor in this world than him. He has such an attitude towards work that I have to work hard because these people have to come back.
Recalling the anecdote of the Refugee movie premiere, Abhishek Bachchan said: “When I reached the Refugee movie premiere, all of Bollywood was invited. He said I remember going through the main gate where Yash Chopra was standing there. I took his blessings, he hugged me and said ‘Remember and respect this thing your father brought you here’ After that he said to me, from here you you will have to walk on your feet alone, because if your film is not good tonight, tomorrow morning they will know and no one will see the film. This is true whether you like it or not. Abhishek Bachchan said I can never forget his thing. Work is everything here.
