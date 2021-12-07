Entertainment
Jewish actor asks why big movie studios won’t cancel Mel Gibson despite anti-Semitic and racist past
Jewish-American actor Josh Malina asked on Thursday why major film studios and production companies continued to work with actor Mel Gibson, despite his background of anti-Semitism, misogyny and racism.
“Gibson is a well-known anti-Jewish (the anti-Semite is too soft)”, Malina wrote in Atlantic. “His prejudices are well documented. So my question is, what do you have to do these days to get on Hollywood’s no-fly list? I am a character actor. I tend to take jobs that come my way. But and it hurts to write that you couldn’t pay me enough to work with Mel Gibson.
Malina, who starred in the hit TV shows “Scandal” and “The West Wing,” wrote the article upon learning that Gibson was in talks to play and direct the Warner Bros. “Lethal Weapon 5”, after taking on the lead role in the first four films of the franchise.
If Gibson is in fact directing the latest installment in the popular franchise, then “maybe it’s time to stop publishing articles that reflect on the power of ‘culture cancellation’,” Malina wrote. “Because while he can continue to find a lot of money and approval in Hollywood, the culture of cancellation just doesn’t exist.”
Gibson has a long history of making anti-Semitic remarks. Upon his arrest for drunk driving in 2006, he launched an infamous tirade, telling a police officer to fuck the Jews. The Jews are responsible for all the wars in the world.
Jewish actress Winona Ryder said last year that Gibson once called her an oven dodge, referring to crematoria in Nazi concentration camps during WWII, and asked her friend who was gay. , Oh wait, am I going to get AIDS? Gibson has denied the allegations.
The Patriot star also made racist and misogynistic remarks to his ex-girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva during a fight in 2010 which was filmed and leaked to the press.
“He said sexist things and yelled racist slurs, and that should have been enough for liberal Hollywood to cut him off. But his reported anti-Semitism has been more consistent, more open and more blatant, ”argued Malina. “The fact that this doesn’t seem to bother the executives of Warner Bros. makes me wonder if they think ‘Jews don’t matter’ as the comic David Baddiel puts it in his book of the same name.”
“How did Warner Bros. (a company founded by Jews) consider hiring this man again? Malina asked. “It is undoubtedly true that the main targets of Gibsons prejudice are the Jews, but what baffles me is that Hollywood also overlooks its deep misogyny and forays into anti-black racism.”
He suggested that Warner Bros. needed an ‘exclusion policy’ that was’ as strong ‘as its inclusion policy jokingly:’ How about ‘Don’t hire racist and anti-Semitic misogynists’? Free Tip: Avoid that trifecta, Warner Bros. “
Malina who will co-host PRXthe next podcast “Chutzpod! has previously spoken of Gibson’s continued success in Hollywood despite his anti-Semitic past. The TV actor cursed Gibson in 2017 after his Oscar-winning film “Hacksaw Ridge”, and expressed his frustration last year when it was announced that Gibson’s film “Panama” had received backing financial and would start production.
He has also previously advocated for the ousting of actors who have expressed their anti-Semitism and tweeted last year: “Why is it so hard to quash online culture when the problem is anti-Semitism?”
The American Jewish Committee echoed Malina’s sentiments in a Twitter Publish Friday. “Mel Gibson’s comments and work reinforce stereotypes and promote hatred, ”the group argued. “How he continues to work in Hollywood is beyond imagination. “
Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, likewise tweeted linked to Malina’s article and wrote: “For years @ADL has followed Mel Gibson’s anti-Semitism. Now my friend @joshmalina, asks the imp: why is he always kissed by Hollywood? Why is it #antisemitism apparently tolerated?
Sources
2/ https://www.algemeiner.com/2021/12/06/jewish-actor-asks-why-hollywood-wont-cancel-mel-gibson-over-antisemitic-racist-past/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]