Jewish actor asks why big movie studios won’t cancel Mel Gibson despite anti-Semitic and racist past

Jewish-American actor Josh Malina asked on Thursday why major film studios and production companies continued to work with actor Mel Gibson, despite his background of anti-Semitism, misogyny and racism.

“Gibson is a well-known anti-Jewish (the anti-Semite is too soft)”, Malina wrote in Atlantic. “His prejudices are well documented. So my question is, what do you have to do these days to get on Hollywood’s no-fly list? I am a character actor. I tend to take jobs that come my way. But and it hurts to write that you couldn’t pay me enough to work with Mel Gibson.

Malina, who starred in the hit TV shows “Scandal” and “The West Wing,” wrote the article upon learning that Gibson was in talks to play and direct the Warner Bros. “Lethal Weapon 5”, after taking on the lead role in the first four films of the franchise.

If Gibson is in fact directing the latest installment in the popular franchise, then “maybe it’s time to stop publishing articles that reflect on the power of ‘culture cancellation’,” Malina wrote. “Because while he can continue to find a lot of money and approval in Hollywood, the culture of cancellation just doesn’t exist.”

Gibson has a long history of making anti-Semitic remarks. Upon his arrest for drunk driving in 2006, he launched an infamous tirade, telling a police officer to fuck the Jews. The Jews are responsible for all the wars in the world.

Jewish actress Winona Ryder said last year that Gibson once called her an oven dodge, referring to crematoria in Nazi concentration camps during WWII, and asked her friend who was gay. , Oh wait, am I going to get AIDS? Gibson has denied the allegations.

The Patriot star also made racist and misogynistic remarks to his ex-girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva during a fight in 2010 which was filmed and leaked to the press.

“He said sexist things and yelled racist slurs, and that should have been enough for liberal Hollywood to cut him off. But his reported anti-Semitism has been more consistent, more open and more blatant, ”argued Malina. “The fact that this doesn’t seem to bother the executives of Warner Bros. makes me wonder if they think ‘Jews don’t matter’ as the comic David Baddiel puts it in his book of the same name.”

“How did Warner Bros. (a company founded by Jews) consider hiring this man again? Malina asked. “It is undoubtedly true that the main targets of Gibsons prejudice are the Jews, but what baffles me is that Hollywood also overlooks its deep misogyny and forays into anti-black racism.”

He suggested that Warner Bros. needed an ‘exclusion policy’ that was’ as strong ‘as its inclusion policy jokingly:’ How about ‘Don’t hire racist and anti-Semitic misogynists’? Free Tip: Avoid that trifecta, Warner Bros. “

Malina who will co-host PRXthe next podcast “Chutzpod! has previously spoken of Gibson’s continued success in Hollywood despite his anti-Semitic past. The TV actor cursed Gibson in 2017 after his Oscar-winning film “Hacksaw Ridge”, and expressed his frustration last year when it was announced that Gibson’s film “Panama” had received backing financial and would start production.

He has also previously advocated for the ousting of actors who have expressed their anti-Semitism and tweeted last year: “Why is it so hard to quash online culture when the problem is anti-Semitism?”

The American Jewish Committee echoed Malina’s sentiments in a Twitter Publish Friday. “Mel Gibson’s comments and work reinforce stereotypes and promote hatred, ”the group argued. “How he continues to work in Hollywood is beyond imagination. “

Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, likewise tweeted linked to Malina’s article and wrote: “For years @ADL has followed Mel Gibson’s anti-Semitism. Now my friend @joshmalina, asks the imp: why is he always kissed by Hollywood? Why is it #antisemitism apparently tolerated?