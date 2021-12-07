Vicky loves Katrina Kaif before coming to Bollywood, is getting married now

Vicky Kaushal is currently preparing for a wedding with his future wife Katrina Kaif. The love between the two started very slowly and secretly and now it comes to marriage. Yet the public knows everything. While Katrina and Vicky may have hid their love, everyone has noticed it already. Now the love of the two will rise. But did you know Vicky Kaushal was obsessed with Katrina Kaif long before he started her acting career and she loved him?

You won’t believe it, but it’s true. In fact, Vicky Kaushal himself revealed it in an interview with Katrina Kaif. In the interview, he said that when he was in drama school he was asked to play the role of heroine in front of the camera. At that time, he considered the camera to be Katrina Kaif and performed the song Teri Ore by Katrina Kaif with the camera. Vicky had admitted that Katrina was her favorite heroine and that he loved her very much.

Speaking of the love between the two, when Katrina Kaif arrived at Koffee with Karan, Karan Johar had said on an issue that she would like to work with Vicky Kaushal. He was very happy when Karan told Vicky about it. They say that’s what started their love. Later that day, Vicky Kaushal’s car was visible under Katrina’s house and reports of her affair spread everywhere. But still, the two never said anything and now the two are going to get married.

