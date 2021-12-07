Jussie Smollett: the American actor declared in court “that there had been no hoax” while he denies having committed a racist and homophobic attack against himself | Ents & Arts News

American actor Jussie Smollett has denied organizing a homophobic and racist attack on himself, taking the witness stand for the first time at his trial to tell the jury: “There was no hoax.”

The former star of the musical drama series Empire is accused of lying to the Chicago police after being accused by two brothers who allegedly carried out the attack on orchestrate everything to advertise.

Abimbola and Olabingo Osundairo claim Smollett, who is black and gay, presented them with a check for $ 3,500 (around £ 2,600) in January 2019, along with $ 100 for supplies, and ordered them to put a noose around his neck and scream anti-gay slurs.

Picture:

Smollett is accused of organizing the attack on himself. Photo: AP Court Sketch / Cheryl Cook



However, testifying for the first time on Monday, the 39-year-old said at his trial he wrote the check for nutrition and training advice for Abimbola Osundairo.

“Never,” Smollett replied when his defense attorney asked him if the money was the payment for some hoax. When asked if he had given the brothers money for supplies, he replied, “Absolutely not.

The actor told the court that Abimbola Osundairo gave him details about an herbal steroid that promotes weight loss but is illegal in the United States. Osundairo told him he could get him “at the bottom” while he was traveling while coming to Nigeria, Smollett said.

Earlier in the hearing, Osundairo said the actor texted him – which the jury saw last week – to speak “in a low voice,” and said during the conversation he told him asked to help organize the attack.

Defense lawyers suggested that the Osundairo brothers accused Smollett of setting up the hoax because they didn’t like him and then saw an opportunity to make some money. They told the court that the actor was “the real victim” in this case.

After the brothers were questioned by police about the alleged attack, they asked Smollett $ 1million (around £ 753,000) each not to testify against him at trial, defense lawyers have said.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player





1:11

Police: “concocted story” by Smollett (2019)



According to Smollett, what happened in January 2019?

The actor says he was walking home when masked men approached him, made racist and homophobic remarks, beat him and wrapped a noose around his neck before running away.

He reported the alleged attack to Chicago police, who called it a hate crime and spent 3,000 man-hours investigating, the court heard.

The actor told officers he was attacked by supporters of then-President Donald Trump, which sparked political divisions across the country.

Smollett’s legal team said police rushed to judgment when they laid charges against the actor. They also suggested that a third person may have been involved in the attack.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player





0:36

The Smollett case is a “national embarrassment” (2019)



The charges against Smollett

Prosecutors said the actor had received hate messages in the past and was unhappy with Studio Empire’s response. So he organized the attack because of it.

Smollett is charged with six counts of disorderly conduct for making what prosecutors say was a false police report on the alleged attack – one count for every time he made a report – to three different officers.

He faces a prison sentence of up to three years, but experts said he would likely be placed on probation and ordered to do community service if found guilty.

The trial continues, with the actor scheduled to continue testifying on Tuesday.