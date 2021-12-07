Sara Ali Khan Says I Miss You Forever Sushant Over 3 Years Of Bollywood Debut Kedarnath

Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath that day, December 7, three years ago. On the anniversary of the film, the actress remembered the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and wrote about how much she missed him.

SARA ALI KHAN RECALLS SUSHANT AS KEDARNATH IS 3 YEARS OLD

On June 14, 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai. The shocking news devastated his family, friends and fans. Sara Ali Khan, who made her acting debut with the late actor, wrote Miss You Forever for him when their movie Kedarnath was 3 years old.

Sharing a special video from the film Sara wrote, 3 years ago my biggest dream has come true. I became an actor and my first and most special movie came out. I don’t know if I will ever be able to explain how much Kedarnath means to me – the place, the movie, the memories, all that. But today I really miss my Mansoor. It is only through Sushant’s unwavering support, selfless help, constant guidance, and compassionate guidance that Mukku has been able to reach your hearts (sic).

She added, From Kedarnath to Andromeda. I miss you forever Sushant. Thank you @gattukapoor for trusting me with your vision @ ronnie.screwvala @rsvpmovies for believing in me and @ kanika.d for creating a character and a world that I will always be proud of #jaibholenath #harharmahadev #kedarnath (sic) .

WHAT ON THE WORK FRONT?

Sara Ali Khan will be seen alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the upcoming film, Atrangi Re. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film follows a cross-cultural love story. It will be released on Disney + Hotstar on December 24.