Jussie Smollett testimonial: actor says he received a text from CNN’s Don Lemon during police investigation

Hello and welcome to Fox News First. Here’s what you need to know to start your day

Jussie Smollett testifies to receiving text from CNN’s Don Lemon during Chicago Police attack investigation

Jussie smollett said he corresponded with CNN’s Don Lemon during the early stages of the Chicago Police Department (CPD) investigation into the alleged hate crime attack for which Smollett is currently on trial, defending himself against allegations that he faked the whole ordeal.

In court testimony Monday, Smollett, 39, said under oath that during the investigation he received a text from the Don Lemon networks supposedly relaying information that the CPD did not believe his account of what had happened, Fox News Matt Finn reported from the Windy City Courthouse where prosecutors and the Smolletts defense team disagree.

Lemon told his viewers at the time that the story was “personal” since he and Smollett were acquaintances and had been in constant communication since the alleged incident and that Smollett told Lemon what he said had happened to him, which he said was he admitted, raised many questions.

He pointed out that although Smollett is “ innocent until proven guilty , “he still” squandered the goodwill of a lot of people “if his story wasn’t true.

Smollett is now in the hands of prosecutors questioning the actor about the alleged injuries he allegedly suffered in the attack.

Smollett is charged with six counts of disorderly conduct for making what prosecutors say was a false police report on the alleged attack, one count for each time he reported to three different officers. CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT OUR TOP STORY .

In other developments:

– Jussie Smollett ends the day of testimonies affirming that the attack was “not a hoax”

– Jussie Smollett should have pleaded “insanity” in Chicago court: Candace Owens

– Chris Cuomo, CNN ‘pleads’ before plotting $ 18million legal battle over dismissal: reports

– CNN arsonist Joe Rogan amid Chris Cuomo scandal: “F — ing propagandists” whose “ratings are dogs —“

– CNN’s Brian Stelter Whitewashes Chris Cuomo scandal on media show, avoids mentioning first accuser

Former Crumbley neighbor called child protective services on parents years ago: report

Law enforcement and prosecutors noted the many warning signs leading up to the massacre at Oxford High School last week, including Ethan Crumbley, 15, was caught Google searching for ammunition the day before the tragedy and was found with a photo representing a violent act who says, “The thoughts won’t stop. Help me.”

But a former neighbor of James and Jennifer Crumbley, who are currently in Oakland County Jail with their son, told the Detroit Free Press that the Crumbleys began displaying disturbing behavior years ago which has caused him encouraged to file a complaint with the child protection services.

“When they were gone, he would come knocking on our door,” Kayla LeMieux told the newspaper of Ethan when his parents left him home alone to go to bars for a drink in 2014 and 2015. “They didn’t leave him with a phone.”

LeMieux said the parents continued to leave their son home alone even after she filed a complaint and confronted them about it.

“It was really when I finally started saying more, because I was just like, even after I called CPS they still did it and even me telling them something, they were still like Oh it goes. good, ”she told the Detroit Free Press.

James and Jennifer Crumbley were arrested in the early hours of Saturday morning and charged with four counts of manslaughter. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE .

In other developments:

– Oxford school officials could be charged with deadly Michigan shooting: prosecutor

– Crumbley Research: Michigan Detectives to Interview Man Known as “Person of Interest”

– Colorado Walmart shoplifting suspect allegedly deployed bear spray, 5 people treated

– Portland Police have advised residents that 911 response times may be delayed due to staff shortages and critical incidents

– Los Angeles DA Gascon remains silent on crime wave, prosecutor says

New travel restrictions take effect, requiring COVID testing for vaccinated travelers entering the United States

President Biden’s Latest COVID-19 rule goes into effect Monday, requiring all international travelers, including Americans, to be negative for COVID-19[feminine la veille de leur départ pour le États Unis qu’ils soient ou non vaccinés.

La Maison Blanche a annoncé jeudi que les États-Unis « resserreraient les protocoles de test avant le départ en exigeant que tous les voyageurs internationaux entrants effectuent un test dans le jour suivant leur départ dans le monde, indépendamment de leur nationalité ou de leur statut vaccinal ». Un haut responsable de l’administration a confirmé à Fox News vendredi que la restriction entrerait en vigueur lundi.

“Ce calendrier de test plus serré offre un degré supplémentaire de protection de la santé publique alors que les scientifiques continuent d’évaluer la variante Omicron”, a ajouté la Maison Blanche.

Biden a annoncé cette exigence parmi une série d’autres actions, y compris l’extension du masquage obligatoire dans les transports publics et dans les aéroports jusqu’au 18 mars, créant « l’équipe d’intervention d’urgence COVID pour l’hiver[s]”, by purchasing an inventory of coronavirus therapeutics and working to provide more viral tests at home.

“We were going to fight this variant with science and speed, not chaos and confusion, just as we fought off COVID-19 in the spring and a more potent delta variant in the summer and fall,” Biden said Thursday when revealing his ” COVID -19 Winter Plan. ”

Biden also said on Friday that he did not believe the White House should go beyond those measures to institute a vaccine requirement for domestic travel at least “at this point.” CLICK HERE TO READ MORE .

In other developments:

– Next pandemic could be deadlier, warns scientist behind AstraZeneca vaccine

– Republicans castigate Biden’s “diplomatic boycott” of the Olympics as being too skinny

– Bill de Blasios’ vaccine mandate will force companies to question their stay in New York: Borelli

– Biden Justice Department sues Texas over redistribution cards

– CNN analysts call for tighter travel restrictions on national coronaviruses for Americans

READ TODAY:

– Texas coach and girlfriend facing legal action over alleged monkey bite incident

– Authorities reveal another school massacre was in the works

– MUST SEE: Texas substitute teacher slams Britney Spears Toxic in front of stunned class

– Marine, 20, killed while helping victims of California highway crash

– Dem calls out “rich white progressives” in his party

– Putin puts people on edge by amassing Russian troops along Ukraine’s border

LATEST FROM FOX BUSINESS:

– Republicans tear hefty tax provision in Democrats’ spending plan

– The NYSE reshuffle sees exit of President Stacey Cunningham

– China Evergrandes managed restructuring is in progress; stocks and bonds sink

– Ex-LA utility head admits take bribes in billing scandal

– ‘West Side Story’ habit Release in Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and other Gulf countries: reports

– Founder of the Steinhardt hedge fund will come back looted antiques

– De Blasio ‘blind” companies with vaccine mandate: large organization

A FEW WORDS OF END

Fox News Host Tammy bruce Monday night argued that President Biden Rebuild better plan is the Democrats’ version of mass theft with a crash, and American taxpayers are their first victim.

“This looting doesn’t involve broken storefronts, there’s no crowd picking up handbags. And no one is lugging around big-screen TVs,” Bruce said on “Fox News Primetime.”

“Build Back Better is Washington’s version of the US taxpayer’s crush plunder,” Bruce added. “Destroy Americans’ sense of self, their sense of independence, their sense of sovereignty and our general sense of prosperity.”

Not yet subscribed to Fox News First? Click here to find out what you’re missing.

Fox news Go to the monitoring page is now available, offering visitors pay TV provider options in their area, broadcasting Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network.