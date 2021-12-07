Paul Hollywood makes public debut with new girlfriend at red carpet event





Bake Off star Paul Hollywood and new girlfriend Melissa Spalding looked happy together on the red carpet at the premiere of The King’s Man in Leicester Square Image: Wire Image)

Great British Bake Off’s Paul Hollywood looked suave as he walked the red carpet with his new girlfriend for The King’s Man premiere. The famous baker, 44, and Melissa Spalding, 37, looked very happy together as they attended the star-studded event at Cineworld Leicester Square on Monday. Paul donned a stylish black velvet blazer and matching waistcoat while leaving his crisp white shirt top unbuttoned. He finished off his stylish outfit by wearing matching black pants and stylish shoes. Her signature silver hair was perfectly gelled. Her new partner, pub boss Melissa, was dazzled in an elegant black dress with a plunging neckline. She completed her look with a beautiful pendant necklace and a black clutch bag. She wore her hair in loose waves. Model Claudia Schiffer, 51, and her director husband Matthew Vaughn, 50, were also in attendance.













Picture: Wireframe)















Picture: Wireframe)

The Kings Man is a prequel to the 2014 film titled Kingsman: Secret Service and the 2017 episode titled Kingsman: The Golden Circle. Paul and Melissa’s appearance comes as the couple are said to be living together in the country house that Paul and his former lover bought together. The couple started dating after Paul split from Summer Monteys-Fullam in 2019. They met at the pub where Paul was a regular and according to the Mail, friends say they are “madly in love”. A friend said: “Paul and Melissa spent a lot of time together in lockdown. “They bubbled up together and stayed at his place. Now she’s here for good. They are delightfully happy, though it must be a little odd considering that he was bought for the summer.” In October, Paul took Melissa on vacation to the same place he had previously taken two exes. He is said to love this part of Cyprus and has returned there several times to soak up the sun.













Picture: Getty Images)

Melissa is the third partner in a row he’s taken to the island, they are said to have taken a break in Paphos for their second vacation together. Sources told The Sun at the time that the couple were “happier than they had ever been” and that they would enjoy their trip abroad after “a very busy few months.” Paul first visited Paphos in 1996 and quickly moved there to work in a hotel. Here he met his first wife Alexandra and got married in Paphos before visiting twice a year until their divorce in 2017. Do you have a story to sell? contact us at [email protected] or call us directly on 0207 29 33033. Read more Read more

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mirror.co.uk/3am/celebrity-news/paul-hollywood-makes-public-debut-25633550 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos