Guess this Bollywood actor who drove a cab for 3 years before his debut
Bollywood star Randeep Hooda has entertained his fans with outstanding performances for years. The actor made his acting debut with the filmMonsoon weddingin 2001, but its breakthrough came with the 2010 film Once upon a time in Mumbai.While Randeep Hooda has had a long journey to gain recognition in Bollywood and ultimately in international cinema, he has had his fair share of struggles before entering the industry as well. The actor drove a taxi for three years in Australia to survive.
Before entering the film industry, Randeep Hooda was pursuing his graduate studies in Australia. Hooda, who has always had the gift of taking action, did everything to survive in the country. He worked in many part-time jobs while in college, including driving a taxi at night, for three years. He also worked as a waiter in a Chinese restaurant and washed cars and dishes for his survival.
Randeep Hooda in its early days
Randeep Hooda often talks about his beginnings in Australia. However, the actor has a very positive approach to looking back on his youth as it allowed him to realize his dreams in the cinema. Taking to his Instagram, the actor recently shared an old photo of himself posing with a poster from the 1976 film.Taxi driver.
The actor wore a plaid shirt under a warm jacket. Sharing the photo, he recalled his youth and mentioned how dedicated he was to his acting career.
The Highwaystar wrote: “Where to mate? Inspirations and dreams of the youngest me in the movies. Always so inspiring !! So much so that I drove taxis for 3 years, at night, in Melbourne, Australia.”
Randeep Hooda’s debut in Bollywood
Randeep Hooda returned to India in 2000 and started working for an airline. As he continued to model and participate in plays, filmmaker Mira Nair spotted him and asked him to audition for his film.Monsoon wedding. AlthoughRandeep Hooda got the part and the movie turned out to be a success, it took him another four years to get another gig.
The actor gained attention with his supporting role in Once upon a time in Mumbai.He then starred inJannat 2, Jism 2,andSaheb Biwi Aur Gangster.The actor starred alongside Alia Bhatt in the hit filmHighwayand also worked with Aishwarya Rai in 2016Sarbjit.The actor is now a celebrated star in the industry and has also worked on an international project,Extraction,with Chris Hemsworth.
Image: Instagram / @ randeephooda
