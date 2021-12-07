Actor Kidman Brings Lucille Ball to Life in “Being the Ricardos” | The powerful 790 KFGO





By Rollo Ross LOS ANGELES (Reuters) Actors Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem launched their latest film Being the Ricardos in Los Angeles on Monday featuring Hollywood icon Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, who starred in the classic American sitcom I Love Lucy but were also a couple off screen. Tony Hale, who plays executive sitcom producer Jess Oppenheimer, said audiences don’t need to know I Love Lucy before watching the film, which was written and directed by Aaron Sorkin. Sorkin always wanted us to focus on the humanity of what these characters are going through, Hale said. They are high stakes human beings. During a week of sitcom production, Ball is not only accused of being a Communist by the media, but there are reports that Arnaz is unfaithful to him. She also finds out that she is pregnant. Although she showed the couple at their lowest, their daughter Lucie Arnaz praised the production, saying Kidman has my mother’s soul. The film depicts the enormous strides Ball has made as a woman in show business, running her own production studio and being pregnant on camera. She’s the only woman in the room, a room full of men, executives and she stood alone and respected herself and was so smart about what works in comedy and what needs to be done in terms of respect for the audience said Balls real-life friend Linda Lavin, who plays one of the sitcom writers. Bardem told Reuters it was not ideal to shoot the film during the pandemic as he and Kidman were unable to meet before filming to create a comfortable relationship. But it happened. It happened because she’s a great actress, and we did our homework and came very well prepared for it, Bardem said, referring to Kidman. Being the Ricardos hits theaters on December 10 in the US before airing on Amazon on December 21. (Reporting by Rollo Ross; Editing by Karishma Singh and Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

