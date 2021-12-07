Former Empire actor Jussie Smollett testifies he paid for nutritional advice, not a hoax

CHICAGO Former Empire actor Jussie Smollett on Monday denied staging an anti-gay racist attack on himself, testifying at his trial that there was no hoax “and that he was the victim of ‘a hate crime in his downtown Chicago neighborhood.

Smollett, who faces charges that he lied to the Chicago police about the January 2019 attack, sought to refute the damaging testimony of two brothers Last week. They said Smollett, who is gay and black, orchestrated the hoax to get publicity, giving them $ 100 for supplies and asking them to tie a noose around his neck and shout homophobic slurs. They also said Smollett gave them a check for $ 3,500 to take it.

Smollett appeared calm during several hours of testimony, saying he wrote the check for $ 3,500 to Abimbola Osundairo for nutrition and training advice. His lawyer asked him if he paid Osundairo for some sort of hoax, Smollett replied: Never.

Lawyer Nenye Uche again asked if he was planning a hoax.

No, said Smollett, there was no hoax.

He also said absolutely no when asked if he had given Osundairo and his brother $ 100 to pay for supplies from the fake attack.

Smollett told the jurors he had just returned from a trip and was walking home after buying a sandwich around 2 a.m. on January 29, 2019, when someone shouted out a racist and homophobic remark. Smollett said he turned to face the person, who he said towered over him.

Standing in the Chicago courtroom, Smollett showed how he said the man walked quickly towards him, then pointed to his left temple to show where the man had hit him.

I’d like to think I landed a punch. But I don’t know if he landed, ”Smollett said. He said he slipped and they fought on the ground for 30 seconds. Smollett said he saw a second person who he said kicked him in the side as that person ran away.

Smollett said he assumed the person who attacked him was white because he used a racial slur and shouted MAGA country, an apparent reference to President Donald Trump’s campaign slogan, Make America Great Again. Brothers, Abimbola and Olabingo Osundairo, who are black, said last week that Smollett asked them to shout it was MAGA country during the fake assault.

Smollett said he picked up his phone and told the person he spoke to that he blew himself up. He testified that he noticed he had a noose around his neck as he walked back to his apartment. Smollett said he removed the noose, but a friend who was in his apartment called the police and told them to put the noose back on so officers could see it. Smollett said he was upset the police were called because he never allegedly did.

I am black in America. I don’t trust the police, Smollett said. I was also a well-known figure at the time and I am an openly gay man.

Smollett said after the news broke that everyone, including Trump, had an opinion about what had happened and hated the attention.

I lost my livelihood, he added.

In cross-examination, Smollett said he refused to give Chicago Police his cell phone for their investigation because he wanted his privacy. Asked by Special Prosecutor Dan Webb if he feared the phone would display multiple calls to Abimbola Osundairo, Smollett said no.

Smollett also said that Osundairo told him he could get a herbal steroid that encourages weight loss, but that it is illegal in the United States on low or in secret while on a next trip to Nigeria.

Osundairo said that Smollett texted him to speak in a low voice and that during the conversation, Smollett asked him to help organize the attack. Smollett said on Monday that the post referred to the illegal steroid.

When Webb asked about Osundairos’ testimony that Smollett had recruited him for a hoax, Smollett replied: Completely false, 100% false.

Defense lawyers suggested that the Osundairo brothers accused Smollett of setting up the hoax because they didn’t like him and then saw an opportunity to make some money. They suggested that after the brothers were questioned by police about the alleged attack, they asked Smollett $ 1 million each not to testify against him at trial.

Lawyers for Smolletts have also argued that Chicago police rushed to pass judgment when they laid charges against Smollett.

Smollett said he met Abimbola Osundairo in 2017 at a club, where he learned Osundairo was also working on the Empire set. He said the two took drugs together and went to a public bathhouse, where Smollett said they kissed. sexual relationship.

Smollett testified that he met Abimbola’s brother, Olabingo, but that they did not speak. He said Abimbola Osundairo made it seem like they had to squeeze in when they were around his brother together. Smollett said he never trusted Olabingo Osundairo.

Prosecutors say Smollett organized the attack because he was not satisfied with Empire Studios’ response to the hate mail he was receiving. The letter included a drawing of a man hanging in a noose, with a pistol pointed at him, and the word MAGA.

Brett Mahoney, who produced Empire in Chicago, said Monday law enforcement has been contacted and the letter has been turned over to authorities. He said Smollett had agreed to add security to the set, but didn’t want anyone to follow him home because it was too intrusive.

Smollett said he thinks the studio is doing or suggesting too much security, like wanting someone to lead him to and from set. He said Abimbola Osundairo joked about becoming his security, but he didn’t take it seriously.

Also on Monday, security guard Anthony Moore said that at the time of the alleged assault he saw a person on the ground at the end of the block and two men running, one of whom was white. Moore said he told police what he saw, but when later questioned by the special prosecutor he felt compelled to change his story. Moore testified that he signed a statement saying the person may have been a black man, but felt pressure and threatened to post something that I did not see.

In cross-examination, Moore said he only saw the man for one to two seconds. He also said he thought the men were having fun and both men were laughing as they walked past him.

Smollett, 39, is charged with six counts of the misdemeanor of disorderly conduct for doing what prosecutors say was a false police report on the alleged attack, one count for every time he reported to three different officers. The Class 4 felony carries a prison sentence of up to three years, but experts have said if Smollett is found guilty he will likely be placed on probation and ordered to do community service.

