Katrina Kaif – Vicky Kaushal’s wedding: a look at 5 other celebrity weddings of 2021





Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa on their wedding day (Image courtesy: rajkummar_rao ) The year 2021 may be coming to an end, but the shaadi season is still in full swing. All eyes are currently on Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, who left Mumbai and arrived in Rajasthan on Monday for what promises to be one of the biggest celebrity weddings of the year. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to tie the knot this week at Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur. The couple are said to have hosted around 120 guests for a sangeet on December 7, followed by a mehendi ceremony on December 8 and the wedding itself on December 9. Ahead of Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal’s highly anticipated wedding, here’s a look back at five other celebrities who said ‘yes’ this year: Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal The year of celebrity weddings began with actor Varun Dhawan marrying his childhood sweetheart, Natasha Dalal, in an intimate ceremony on January 24. The couple married Alibaug with a limited guest list, keeping Covid-19 protocols in mind. “The long-standing love has just become official,” Varun Dhawan wrote, sharing two adorable photos from her wedding album on Instagram. Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi Actress Dia Mirza married businessman Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15 and shared beautiful photos from his wedding on social media. On her big day, Dia Mirza wore a red bridal saree from Raw Mango, paired with kundan jewelry. The actress also revealed that the wedding ceremony was organized in a “completely sustainable” way, without plastic waste. Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar Actress Yami Gautam married filmmaker Aditya Dhar on June 4. Aditya Dhar is best known as the director of the 2019 film Uri: the surgical strike, in which Yami played the role of an undercover RAW agent. The couple’s Instagram wedding announcement took almost everyone by surprise. “As very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family,” they said in a joint statement. Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani Producer Rhea Kapoor and her longtime boyfriend Karan Boolani made it official in a tight-knit ceremony on August 14. Their marriage was a strictly private affair at the bride’s Juhu residence in Mumbai. Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa Most recently, it was Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa who wowed fans when they shared some awesome photos from their wedding album on Instagram. The couple dated for 11 years before tying the knot in Chandigarh on November 15. For the wedding, the bride and groom both chose Sabyasachi outfits. It looks like the celebrity Shaadi season is about to end with Katrina and Vicky’s big (and top secret) wedding. The couple are expected to host a reception in Mumbai after their wedding in Rajasthan.

