Upcoming Bollywood blockbusters are all Hindi remakes of southern films





By Lokmat English office | Posted: December 7, 2021 1:26 PM Next It is not wrong to say that Bollywood directors are now strapped for content and not in the mood to come up with a good movie because the whole Bollywood industry is now leaning towards the southern industry. Yes there are now several blockbuster movies that were remakes of South Indian movies and now there will also be massive movies that will be remakes of southern movies as well. South Vikram Vedha’s hit film is now going to be remade in Bollywood, actors Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan will star in the film. Kartik Aryan’s movie “Shahzada” is also a remake of the Telugu movie “Ala Vaikunthapuramlo”. The film was a huge hit in the southern industry with Allu Arjun. After the massive success of Kabir Singh who was also the remake of a southern film by Arjun Reddy. Shahid Kapoor is now offering another southern remake, “Jersey,” which will hit theaters soon. Have you all watched Ajay Devgan’s “Drishyam”? well it was also the remake of the southern movie Drishyam. Now Ajay Devgan is set to do his next southern remake, Kathi And the list doesn’t end there, it is reported that Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan will also be likely to feature the southern remake. Vijay Sethupati star’s Hindi remake “Managram” will be seen as “Mumbaikar”. Vijay Setupati and Vikrant Messi will be seen in the lead roles in this Hindi remake. A remake of “Thadam” by actor Arun Vijay has also been released and Siddharth Malhotra is in the lead role. Bollywood actress Jahnvi Kapoor is not late in the race either. The actress made her Bollywood debut in “Dhadak” which was a remake of the Marathi film “Sairat”. Now it seems Jahnvi wants to experience Tamil movies, she is ready to release her new movie “Good Luck Jerry” which is the remake of Tamil movie “Kolamavu Kokila”. Aruvi was the blockbuster Tamil movie. Now Fatima Sana Sheikh will star in her Hindi remake.

