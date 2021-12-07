Entertainment
Sydney Opera House illuminates the life and career of late NT actor David Gulpilil
One of Australia’s greatest actors has lit up what could be his biggest screen ever on Bennelong’s Oriental Sails at the Sydney Opera House.
Key points:
- Sydney Opera House sails represent moments from David Gulpilil’s illustrious film career
- Tribute coincides with posthumous honor Gulpilil is expected to receive at AACTA Awards
- NT government says plans for state funeral remain under negotiation
DISCLAIMER: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised that this article contains images of a deceased person.
The family of the late actor allowed the use of his image.
A week after the death of David Gulpilil, whose family has now licensed the use of his famous surname, the nation continues to pay tribute to the life and films of the Northern Territory movie star.
Rabbit Proof Fence actor Crocodile Dundee, Australia and Storm Boy, a Yolngu man from the Mandhalpuyngu clan, died last week in the South Australia region after a long battle with lung cancer.
Projections of Gulpilil’s life in cinema, from his first role in the outback classic Walkabout to his last, as a cancer patient in the documentary I Am Gulpilil, lit up the sails of the Sydney monument as the local film industry prepares to bestow it with its highest honor.
The late actor will receive the Longford Lyell Award at Wednesday night’s AACTA Awards, the Oscar equivalent for the Australian film industry, joining the illustrious ranks of former winners Cate Blanchett, Jackie Weaver and his Crocodile Dundee co-star Paul Hogan .
“David carried the legacy of his people in all of his performances, creating an authenticity that had never been widely seen before and that will never be forgotten,” said Damian Trewhella, CEO of AACTA.
“By redefining the way the world views Indigenous Australians, he has paved the way for the next generation to reject cultural stereotypes and express their own truths.
“All of Australia owes him a debt.”
Her Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented at the ceremony by Yolngurapper Baker Boy.
The homage to the Sydney Opera House will once again be screened for the occasion, its distinction being awarded posthumously.
His colleague Yolnguactor will pay tribute to him
Traditionally Gulpilil’s son and Yothu Yindi musician Witiyana Marika will join his famous relative’s celebrations at the AACTA Awards.
Marika is also an actor, who played a key role in the grainy 2020 film NT High Ground, a role originally played for Gulpilil, who was forced to withdraw from filming due to his cancer diagnosis.
“I will sing his name, I will sing his domain where he came from, earth, water,” said the elder of the Rirratjiu clan.
“Heal the Spirit. The Mighty Spirit of the Earth, and Its Name.”
Marika said the industry would pay respect to the “boy who came out of the Marwuyu bush and became a big shining star”.
“He was the first shining light for me and for all who believed in him and saw him,” he said.
“And he made a big change, you know? He was a model for YolnguMandhalpuyngu.”
State funeral plans still unknown
The NT government has said any plans for the actor to receive a state funeral remain on hold.
“We remain in discussion with the family about their wishes for the life of Mr. Dalaithngu [Gulpilil’s] funeral, ”said an NT government spokesperson.
“It will take time. We will provide an update as soon as we have one.”
