Young arts actors on track, performing The Fall of Macbeth





Typically, Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” is a bloody masterpiece of adult death and witchcraft, the story of a man lost both in his quest to become king and then as he tries to get away with it. hang on to power. But this weekend, a young cast headed in the right direction gives the Bard’s work a slightly different spin. “We have a lot of kids that are in this show which is a great thing. So we decided to clean it up and make it a little more PG,” said Kendrick Golson, artistic director of the Young Arts program at the HateLess Foundation. Production takes place at 7 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Jubilee Community Center (aka The Sanctuary), 432 Goldthwaite St. Tickets at $ 15 are available for reservation at eventbrite.com/e/young-arts-presents-macbeth-tickets-207524991837, and will be paid at the door. Young Arts is a new program from the Montgomery HateLess Foundation group. Since August, he has been working in theater, painting, writing, music, etc. “It gives any young artist a platform to show off their talents, express themselves and create,” Golson said. A step towards this modified “Macbeth” leans on another master storyteller: George Lucas. “It’s not necessarily inspired by Star Wars, but a lot of the fighting and sword fighting that we have is used with lightsabers, which makes it really, really, really cool,” said Golson, who directed. Their last show “Peter and the Starcatcher” took place in September in the garden of the Alabama Shakespeare Festival. “I was so impressed with the cast, the directing and the whole ensemble,” said Greta Lambert, longtime actress and director for ASF. “I think what they do is just admirable. It’s just awesome. I wish I had something like this when I was their age.” In addition to its work in the arts, the HateLess Foundation also offers three other programs: College Outreach, You’re Valued (mental support, guidance, clothing, and food), and Life Enhancement (mentorship). HateLess was created in Montgomery by Jarvis Provitt in 2016. Although Young Arts is new, Golson has been working with HateLess since 2019. Since then, HateLess has expanded to include a chapter in Atlanta. They also have an international branch in Liberia in West Africa and they establish another branch in Sierra Lione. “We’re also working to have Young Arts exercise some kind of capacity in these places,” Golson said. HateLess is preparing for a year-end celebration on December 18, during which Golson said they will honor all four HateLess programs, including some of the Young Arts cast. “We will also be offering our Rising Star Award,” said Golson. “It will be a well-rounded actor or actress who has shown a wide range of abilities.” Anyone interested in taking the stage or sponsoring the program can send an email to[email protected]. Learn more about HateLess and send donations tofoundationsanshaine.org. Contact reporter Shannon Heupel of Montgomery Advertiser at [email protected]

