Harry Potter actor Ralph Fiennes left his wife for another actress 18 years his senior





Growing up invested in a fictional world, it can sometimes be difficult to remember that actors have lives outside of the wizarding world. We’re still amazed that Rupert Grint, known for playing Ron Weasley, had a baby with Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging star Georgia Groome. But that’s life and even the Dark Lord himself had a dramatic love life that he couldn’t hide from the public eye, like My London reports. READ MORE – Edinburgh weather and exact time expected for Storm Barra in Scotland Ralph Fiennes, known for playing a number of roles including Lord Voldemort, M in James Bond since 2012 and Amon in Schindler’s List, met Alex Kingston in 1983. She and Ralph met while they were both studying at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London and after being together for 10 years they got married. Around the same time that Ralph made his big breakthrough in Schindler’s roster, Alex, affectionately known as River Song to Dr Who fans, also made his big breakthrough in the series “Fortunes and Fortunes. woes of Moll Flanders “.



Sadly, just two years after the actors married in 1997, the two went their separate ways, shocking fans as he left Alex for then-50-year-old Francesca Annis. They met when she played Ralph's mother in Hamlet and then ended her 20-year relationship with photographer Patrick Wiseman to be with then-32-year-old Ralph. Although she was devastated at the time, years later Alex had pursued a successful career, in which she was married for the second time and had a daughter. More than a decade after the split, she said at the Evening Standard : "I don't feel any connection with him or her now. It's been so long, I can't believe I was ever married to him." Fifteen years after their split, the actress said she could watch movies starring Ralph and not feel any emotional reactions other than, "Oh, there's a fantastic actor on screen." Alex even supported Ralph during the interview, saying, "There are so many actors in Hollywood who go through so many relationships, and are allowed to do so, that I think he should be left alone to live as he hears it, without being under the supervision of the media shine. "I think it's a little unfair that he's being held back and scrutinized in this way when I'm sure if you were sitting on a bus or subway 20% of the passengers would have done similar things." Meanwhile, Ralph and Francesca have split after 11 years together after an alleged two-year affair with Romanian singer Cornelia Crisan. The Harry Potter actor has always declined to comment on his personal life.

