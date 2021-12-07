Luxury brand Chanel roasted online for $ 1,025 Advent calendar full of stickers, other trinkets

Iconic fashion house Chanel is dragged online after a social media influencer unboxes the corporate advent calendar and found it to be full of trinkets that didn’t seem worth anything near the price of $ 1,025.

The brand launched the Advent calendar this year in a box of items numbered five to 31. Unlike traditional Advent calendars, which start December 1 and are followed by new delicacies to be discovered every day during the seasons. Next 24 years until Christmas Day, Chanel begins the fifth day as a nod to the brand’s iconic fragrance, Chanel No. 5.

The calendar was released this year to celebrate the perfume’s centenary, which was released by the eponymous company co-founder Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel 100 years ago.

TikTok user Elise Harmon got one of the kits and spread by opening its contents, which included a full-size bottle of hand cream, a miniature tube of lipstick, and a bottle containing 35 milliliters of perfume, but it didn’t mainly acted as various branded items, including stickers with the company ‘slogo, dust bag, magnet, bookmark, keychain and flipbook.

“Stickers? Harmon exclaims in his first video of unboxing the kit, which has been viewed more than 14 million times since it went live four days ago. “It must be a joke,” she says of the kit, which costs C $ 1,025.

“I’m a little disappointed so maybe I should just open something else,” she said.

Many calendar items are not sold individually. But among the items for which a price is indicated or comparable are:

A sample (1.5ml) of Chanel # 5. A 100ml version sells for $ 190.

A 50ml hand cream priced at $ 70.

A full-size Rouge Allure lipstick, which costs $ 52.

A life-size Rouge Powerful nail polish, priced at $ 38.

A 35 ml bottle of Eau de Parfum No. 5, which sells for $ 99.

A 75 g hand and body soap with fragrance n ° 5. A 150 gbar sells for $ 37.

A 6g sample of # 5 Scented Body Cream. A 150g tube would cost $ 105.

Not a bad strategy?

While reaction to the videos has been mostly negative online, marketer Scott Strattens says what Chanel is selling is not that out of the ordinary by luxury brand standards.

“I could argue that for most luxury brands you pay for a name versus the item you get, but that stuff pushes the boundaries a bit,” the founder of Unmarketing told CBC News in an interview.

“The setback does not equate to the real impact on the brand,” he said. “Every person sharing that right now on TikTok or Instagram or wherever is also giving them exposure and marketing. [and] if you love Chanel, you don’t care what other people think of a calendar, a box or an object. “

Crisis communications specialist Josh Cobden of public relations firm Proof Strategies says the saga is likely to have little impact on the brand’s major customers.

“I guess a lot of regular Chanel customers haven’t seen what’s going on on social media right now or maybe aren’t very interested or bothered by it,” he said in an interview. . “There may be a lot of lucky owners of the Chanel Advent Calendar who haven’t bothered to tell the world of social media.”

But, Los Angeles-based digital marketing expert Alexandra Nikolajev said the calendar was a missed opportunity for the Chanel brand to connect with a younger audience who values ​​authenticity and transparency.

The predominantly younger TikTok users are an audience “that they should want to develop and nurture as future Chanel consumers,” she said in an interview with CBC News. “They did not live up to the expectations of this audience,” she said, calling the whole story “chaos” for the brand.

On her website, Chanel says there are “ultra-limited quantities” of the calendar for sale, and her Canadian website appears to suggest that it is no longer available.

Unopened versions of the calendar are sold on eBay for prices even higher than the $ 1,025 for which Chanel listed it.

Stratton says he’s not surprised to see him exhausted. “A lot of these people are also going to buy it just to make videos about how much they don’t like it,” he said.

Chanel disputes the claims

Harmon claims that after her video went viral, Chanel shut down her TikTok account, but in a statement to CBC News, the fashion house said it didn’t.

“It has never been activated, no content has ever been published, it has neither subscribed nor subscribed,” the company told CBC News in a statement. “The page therefore appears empty to anyone who visits it.”

While the company says it’s “sorry that this timeline may have disappointed some people,” they disagree that it somehow misleads the actual contents of the package.

“The exclusive calendar content has always been fully detailed on our website as well as on the product packaging,” said Chanel. “This calendar, available only for a short period, has a unique design and original content that make it a true collector’s item whose value cannot be reduced to the products it contains alone.”

Nikolajev says the whole thing is a testament to how quickly disinformation can spread online, due to social media influencers having just as much an interest in going viral as brands.

“They see a situation happening and they take the opportunity because for them it builds their credibility and it strengthens their audience, which they ultimately want,” she said.