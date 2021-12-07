The Holmes Center for the Arts in Ohio presents the “Nutcracker” ballet

MILLERSBURG Like many events in 2020, the year of COVID-19, the annual “Nutcracker” holiday production has been postponed from last year. But the Holmes Arts Center“The much-loved classical ballet is back this year at the Ohio Star Theater in Sugarcreek.

With Maggie Anderson dancing as the Sugarplum fairy and Mimi Shaw as Clara, the cast are sure to dazzle during their three-day run, Friday through Sunday, December 10-12.

An enthusiastic troupe of young dancers are ready to show off what they have learned over the years under the tutelage of Holley Johnson, Executive Director of HCA.

NEW EXCAVATIONS TO COME:Construction of the future home of the Holmes Center for the Arts is well underway

Veteran dancers enjoy the challenge of the Christmas classic, “making people happy”

Bailey Weaver, Leah Nisely and Abby Steiner are “alumni” of the five “Nutcracker” productions Holmes Center for the Arts began producing in 2016.

“I love to dance and make people happy while playing,” said 12-year-old Weaver.

The students, although experienced, admitted to being a bit nervous as they prepared for their big weekend.

“It can be difficult at times, especially the last few nights before the show,” Nisely said.

11-year-old Arlo Alexander also enjoys being involved in production as he develops his flexibility and other useful skills.

“I like to try new parts and things that I’ve never done before,” he said.

Johnson invites everyone to watch the dancers at HCA portray this holiday season delight where Uncle Drosselmeyer’s gift of a nutcracker to Clara for Christmas sparks a world of imagination and dance.

WOOSTER DRESSED FOR THE SEASON:Downtown Wooster is ready for the holidays; see for yourself

“This is the biggest group of advanced dancers we’ve ever had,” Johnson said. “We’ve always had talented dancers, but never so many at the same time. Everyone has the potential to dance after high school if they want to, and I can’t always say it.

“They work hard. They feed off each other and I think our program has reached that level,” she continued. “This is the first year that we haven’t had to hire a single guest dancer because our kids are strong enough to perform all the roles. We even have a guy (Brody Chase) that we trained who is Cavalier. That doesn’t happen very often. For any (dance) school, having a guy to play this role is very rare. “

The full performances of “The Nutcracker” are scheduled for 7 pm on Friday and Saturday December 10-11, and a morning at 2 pm on Sunday December 12.

MEIJER, MENARDS UPDATE:Land deals show slow progression to new retail stores in Wooster

A shortened show for kids and families, and tea too

An abbreviated version of “The Nutcracker” specially designed for ballet beginners and families with young children will be presented at 2 pm on Saturday 11 December.

Sweet plum tea will be offered after the show cut short on December 11. The code for a tea ticket is TEA21.

Customers can purchase tickets for shows atwww.holmescenterforthearts.org/casse-noisetteor by calling the Ohio Star Theater box office at 1-855-344-7547.

The production is sponsored by Holmes Family Medicine.