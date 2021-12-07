Entertainment
The Holmes Center for the Arts in Ohio presents the “Nutcracker” ballet
MILLERSBURG Like many events in 2020, the year of COVID-19, the annual “Nutcracker” holiday production has been postponed from last year. But the Holmes Arts Center“The much-loved classical ballet is back this year at the Ohio Star Theater in Sugarcreek.
With Maggie Anderson dancing as the Sugarplum fairy and Mimi Shaw as Clara, the cast are sure to dazzle during their three-day run, Friday through Sunday, December 10-12.
An enthusiastic troupe of young dancers are ready to show off what they have learned over the years under the tutelage of Holley Johnson, Executive Director of HCA.
NEW EXCAVATIONS TO COME:Construction of the future home of the Holmes Center for the Arts is well underway
Veteran dancers enjoy the challenge of the Christmas classic, “making people happy”
Bailey Weaver, Leah Nisely and Abby Steiner are “alumni” of the five “Nutcracker” productions Holmes Center for the Arts began producing in 2016.
“I love to dance and make people happy while playing,” said 12-year-old Weaver.
The students, although experienced, admitted to being a bit nervous as they prepared for their big weekend.
“It can be difficult at times, especially the last few nights before the show,” Nisely said.
11-year-old Arlo Alexander also enjoys being involved in production as he develops his flexibility and other useful skills.
“I like to try new parts and things that I’ve never done before,” he said.
Johnson invites everyone to watch the dancers at HCA portray this holiday season delight where Uncle Drosselmeyer’s gift of a nutcracker to Clara for Christmas sparks a world of imagination and dance.
WOOSTER DRESSED FOR THE SEASON:Downtown Wooster is ready for the holidays; see for yourself
“This is the biggest group of advanced dancers we’ve ever had,” Johnson said. “We’ve always had talented dancers, but never so many at the same time. Everyone has the potential to dance after high school if they want to, and I can’t always say it.
“They work hard. They feed off each other and I think our program has reached that level,” she continued. “This is the first year that we haven’t had to hire a single guest dancer because our kids are strong enough to perform all the roles. We even have a guy (Brody Chase) that we trained who is Cavalier. That doesn’t happen very often. For any (dance) school, having a guy to play this role is very rare. “
The full performances of “The Nutcracker” are scheduled for 7 pm on Friday and Saturday December 10-11, and a morning at 2 pm on Sunday December 12.
MEIJER, MENARDS UPDATE:Land deals show slow progression to new retail stores in Wooster
A shortened show for kids and families, and tea too
An abbreviated version of “The Nutcracker” specially designed for ballet beginners and families with young children will be presented at 2 pm on Saturday 11 December.
Sweet plum tea will be offered after the show cut short on December 11. The code for a tea ticket is TEA21.
Customers can purchase tickets for shows atwww.holmescenterforthearts.org/casse-noisetteor by calling the Ohio Star Theater box office at 1-855-344-7547.
The production is sponsored by Holmes Family Medicine.
Sources
2/ https://www.the-daily-record.com/story/news/2021/12/07/holmes-center-arts-ohio-staging-the-nutcracker-ballet/8740142002/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]