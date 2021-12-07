Joffrey Ballets’ sumptuous Nutcracker lights up the lyric opera stage | Chicago News





Pure winter magic. The very unique production of The Nutcracker Joffrey Ballets, which for the first time this weekend arrived on the stage of its new home, the magnificent Art Deco-style lyrical opera has never been so glorious or danced more ideally. And seen in the wake of last winter’s pandemic cancellation, it serves as a glorious symbol of rebirth that clearly suggests the enduring passion and discipline of its dancers through recent difficult times.

This Nutcracker, set to Tchaikovsky’s beloved score that was first heard in 1892 in St. Petersburg, Russia, is also a living reminder of the creative brilliance of all who crafted this reinvention. exceptional of a ballet classic. They did so by contrasting it with the many wonders of the 1893 Colombian Exposition, the Chicago World’s Fair, which put the city on the world map, showcased its immigrant population, introduced several technological wonders, and illustrated the genius of Daniel Burnham, the American architect and town planner. designer who imagined it. (The ballet also suggests the gritty construction site five months before the exhibition opens, with a small army of rats.)

The ingenious artists who created this multifaceted production of Joffrey which debuted in 2016 include choreographer Christopher Wheeldon, librettist Brian Selznick, set, costume and mask designer Julian Crouch, lighting designer Natasha Katz, the puppet designer Basil Twist, the projection designer of 59 Productions and many more. . The snow ballet scene has never looked more beautiful. Its winter light has never been so bright. The romance and comedy of history has never been so successful. And perhaps the best testament to all of the art at work is the fact that the Saturday audience was full of young children who seemed as completely captivated as their parents, and who never gave a kick. eye during the visually stunning ballets in two acts.





Of course, the dancers, ideally accompanied by musicians from the Lyric Opera Orchestra (conducted by the impeccable conductor Scott Speck), are of the essence. And they were in superb shape.

At the center of what is a love story as well as an elaborate winter dream is the Mother, a widowed immigrant sculptor from Eastern Europe who prepares the model for The Republic (the giant, golden female figure who dominated the exhibition site and held a plaque at the top with the word Liberty), and the grand magical impresario of the fair who represents Burnham, and who clearly fell in love with the sculptor (who would later become the queen of the fair). At the Saturday performance, both characters were beautifully danced and played by the easily elegant Jeraldine Mendoza and Commander Dylan Gutierrez (a terrific partner), with the lovely Yumi Kanazawa as Marie, the sculptor’s daughter, Oliver Reeve Libke as his ideally mischievous younger brother. brother, and the exuberant Hyuma Kiyosawa as Peter, the Impresarios apprentice, who becomes Marie’s first love. This becomes clear when the Impresario takes them on a trip in the large Venetian gondola that sails through the completed fair, a spectacular creation that was also the site of the first Ferris wheel.





Jose Pablo Castro Cuevas is full of life as the Nutcracker who fights the rat hunter turned rat king (successfully portrayed by Temur Suluashvili). And Suluashvili later returns to team up with the always surprisingly flexible Victoria Jaiani in the alluring Arabian dance pas de deux (one of the fair’s many international entertainments) that simply knocked the house down.

Edson Barbosa brought all his comedic flair to the Buffalo Bills Wild West segment of the show, and Fernando Duarte was the energetic Chinese dancer surrounded by two bright orange dragons. But there was also meticulous dancing from the entire large ensemble, including the young dancers who arrived like giant nuts being chased by toy soldiers.





Before it’s all over, this great Nutcracker and the fantastic world of the exhibition comes back to reality through a scene in the wooden cabin that serves as a workshop and temporary home for the sculptor and her children. It was the site of their happy but modest Christmas party staged at the beginning of the story. And without giving too much away, it’s fair to say that love is now in the air. So too was the enthusiastic applause from the audience.

The Nutcracker runs until December 26. For tickets, visit Joffrey.org.

