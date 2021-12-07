Review: Lamb’s Players Musical ‘Christmas Carol’ Celebrates Close Words and Harmonies





Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol is, by far, the most popular holiday story ever adapted for San Diego scenes. This month, over half a dozen local theaters are presenting different versions of the Victorian holiday tale, including Old Globe, Cygnet Theater, OnStage Playhouse, Oceanside Theater Co., Patio Playhouse, and Roustabouts Theater Co. The Lambs Players Theater also delves into the redemptive ghost story of stingy pawnshop Ebenezer Scrooge. For her 43rd annual Christmas Festival show, which opened on Saturday at the Coronado Theater, Lambs Associate Artistic Director Kerry Meads revamped one of her early 1980s festival scripts, a 90-minute adaptation history with an original score and new arrangements by fellow artistic director Deborah Gilmour Smyth. Like William Shakespeare’s plays, A Christmas Carol remains an ever-green subject of adaptation as its language is so colorfully descriptive and its story of ghostly characters and visits so open to reinterpretation. For this year’s Festival show, Meads, who also staged the production, does away with most of the theatrical tricks, allowing Dickens’ words to shine, along with a richly harmonized score of traditional and new holiday music. Most of the shows, consisting of 11 members, play multiple roles, and a few also play instruments on stage. A wonderfully mustached Brian Mackey leads the cast as Scrooge. He’s decades younger than most of the actors who play the role, but his nervous strength serves him well as he rides some sort of hand-held zipline track through the streets of Victorian London with the stories of ghosts traveling through. the weather. The cast also includes Angela Chatelaine Avila, Sandy Campbell, Geno Carr, Nancy Snow Carr, Michael Louis Cusimano, Charles Evans Jr. Caitie Grady, Luke Monday, Leonard Patton and Jazz Ruiz. All are good actors and singers, and their well-mastered harmonies do credit to the two musical directors Smyth and G. Scott Lacy. Michael McKeon designed the scaffold-style two-story ensemble that came to life with colorful, animated projections of digital maps on large wall panels. Jeanne Reith’s costumes are Victorian in style, meaning they suggest the Victorian era, but are more contemporary and simple to allow performers to move quickly and switch between characters with ease. With the exception of Mackey, who remains Scrooge’s character for the entire show, the other actors are more like shape-shifting singing storytellers. Due to the Judeo-Christian Lambs Foundation, this version of Carol celebrates Christmas and its biblical origin story more than most versions. And because Lambs has a long tradition of working with an ensemble of familiar artists, no less than four married couples are part of the crew on stage and behind the scenes this year. Lambs Players Festival of Christmas: A Christmas Carol When: 7 p.m. Tuesday to Friday. 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday. Until December 26 Or: 1142 Orange Avenue, Coronado Tickets: $ 36 to $ 72 Telephone: (619) 437-6000 In line: lambsplayers.org COVID protocol: Proof of full vacation or negative COVID PCR test result within 72 hours of performance, plus photo ID required. Masks for all mandatory inside.

