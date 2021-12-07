



After a few years out of the public eye, Jennifer lawrence made her comeback on the red carpet this weekend, admitting that she wasn’t quite in the thick of it yet. The actress, who is currently expecting her first child with her husband Cooke maroney, Recount AND! New than attend the premiere of his new movie Do not seek felt as an out-of-body experience. I’m not here if that makes sense. I do not treat [it], she confessed. She also revealed that she skipped her usual ritual before the red carpet. When asked by a reporter if she had eaten a pizza on her way to the event, Lawrence laughed out loud: No! In his interview for Vanity FairIn the December / January cover, Lawrence also admitted that the thought of being back in the spotlight after all this free time still made her nervous. She continued, I haven’t spoken to the world in forever. And coming back now, when I have all these new accessories added to my life that I obviously want to protect, I’m nervous for you. I’m nervous for myself. I’m nervous for the readers! The Oscar-winning actress said of her decision to take a step back from her career, I wasn’t expressing the quality I should have had. I just think everyone was fed up with me. I was fed up with myself. It had just gotten to a point where I couldn’t do anything right. If I was walking a red carpet it was, why didn’t she run? I think I have been nice to people for most of my life. Working made me feel like no one could be mad at me: okay, I said yes I did. No one is crazy. And then I felt like I had reached a point where people weren’t happy with my existence. So that sort of thing shook me to think that work or your career can bring any kind of peace to your soul. More great stories from Vanity Fair The Second Coming of Guru Jagat

