Prince William on the verge of tears as he takes his favorite childhood walk for the Apple podcast





Maybe the royals like to do radio because it means you can’t see their faces. Prince William, for example, has been photographed a lot since birth, but his voice is not as familiar as his face. Is it a chance for us to see them again? The royal family have enjoyed wireless over the past few years. Prince Charles has made appearances in interviews discussing music and the arts on Classic FM and Radio 3, and earlier this year gave an interview on gardening and nature to Simon Armitage for his Radio 4 series, The Poet Laureate Has Gone to His Shed. The Duchess of Cornwall hosted Emma Barnett at her home for a morning on Radio 5 Live last year, and in early 2021 the Queen sent a goodwill message to Womans Hour on Radio 4. Prince William is, as in so many things, perpetuating the family tradition. Except, this time around, he didn’t set foot on BBC radio and Classic FM. His radio excursion, a 38-minute audio tour and a conversation titled Time to walk, is an Apple initiative, available internationally on Apple Music 1 digital radio station and on demand via the Apples Fitness + subscription. It’s easier to listen to if you have an Apple Watch; if not, hope for repeats on Apple Music. There is a feeling of global positioning here. William was not only speaking to Great Britain, but to the world; there’s an American twist to the bouncy intro, and streaming is available in 165 countries. Time to Walk is a series, in its second season, in which celebrities take listeners for a walk around a place they know, discussing the health benefits of walking among the reflections of their own lives, as well as choosing some of their favorite songs. You’re supposed to put on your walking shoes and headphones and listen as you go on your own for a 40-minute ride. Previous walk leaders included Dolly Parton and Anthony Joshua. There is an intimacy and camaraderie to the experience, which has no host or interviewer. Prince William seemed to like it. I feel like I took a walk with a best friend or my wife, he said at the end, which is maybe a little surprising thing for someone to say after speaking themselves for almost 40 minutes.

