Boston College Museum of Art receives $ 20 million donation of paintings by Sargent, Rivera and Picasso





The McMullen Museum of Art at Boston College received its most important gift: a treasure that includes 27 paintings by renowned artists, including Pablo Picasso, John Singer Sargent and Mary Cassatt, as well as three works on paper, including one by Diego Rivera. Diego Rivera, “Family” (1934), Ink on paper. (Courtesy Boston College) Peter Lynch, vice president of Fidelity Management and a college graduate, amassed the collection with his late wife Carolyn for many decades. Boston College estimates the value of their gifts at over $ 20 million. It is now one of the most significant donations ever made to the school in its 130-year history. Museum director and professor of art history at Boston College Nancy Netzer is moved and honored to be responsible for the management of the collection and calls it a moment of transformation. This allows us to expand our role as a vital educational resource, which is offered free of charge to our own university community and to the public, she said. “Grace Hoops” by Winslow Homer (1872); “Mother and Child” by Mary Cassatt (undated); “Head” by Pablo Picasso (undated). (Courtesy Boston College) Netzer added that an additional $ 5 million grant from the Lynches will allow the museum, professors at Boston College and academics at other institutions to research the untold stories of exceptional and unusual works of art. The McMullen Museum opened in 1993 and is slowly building its permanent collections. Netzer said the new additions date mostly from the 1860s to the 1930s. Most are American and focus on one of the couple’s favorite subjects: the New England seascape. Fitz Henry Lane, “View of Gloucester Harbor” (1858). (Courtesy Boston College) Peter Lynch graduated from Boston College in 1965 and hopes that the artwork he and his wife purchased during their 50 years together will help students more deeply appreciate art as a form of expression. When we got married, Carolyn and I had no money to buy artwork, so the artwork collection came later, he said in a statement. We loved having art in our homes, but now is the time to give it away so that it can be studied and enjoyed by others. Martin Johnson Heade, “Orchid and Hummingbirds Near a Mountain Lake” (c. 187590). (Courtesy Boston College) Notable elements of this unprecedented gift include the watercolor by Mary Cassatt, Mother and Child, Olive Trees, Corfu, by John Singer Sargent and the early 20th century painting by Jack Butler Yeats, Farewell to Mayo, which l Actress Vivien Leigh received from actor Laurence Olivier when they married. I know the collection was sought after by other museums, Lynch added, but I wanted it to go to my alma mater, which has made my life a lot better. Her father was a math professor at Boston College and in 2009 Lynch’s wife Carolyn received an honorary degree there. When asked if she was excited about a particular piece in the collection, Netzer smiled and replied: It’s kind of like asking someone to choose their favorite child. This is a first collection. Albert Bierstadt, “Newport Rocks” (1859). (Courtesy Boston College)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wbur.org/news/2021/12/07/boston-college-mcmullen-art-museum-gift-peter-lynch The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos