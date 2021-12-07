Has the estate done the unthinkable?





More on Kendall in a minute, but I finally enjoyed an episode that gave the characters texture after more than seven hours of insults, sniping, marital coldness, and cock jokes. In September, I wrote in my Season 3 review that Succession seemed stuck. In its prime, no show could compete with it, but its signature ping-pong between drama and evil workplace sitcom can prioritize style (quick-fire insults and vicious satire) over substance. The Chiantishire seemed to follow the Season 1 pattern of leaving everything big until the end. There were some crucial reviews of Logan (he never saw anything that he liked that he didn’t want to kick, just to see if it would always come back, Lady Caroline told Shiv). There have been career slumps: Romans (Kieran Culkin) sent a photo of his penis to his father instead of Gerri (J. Smith-Cameron), a moment that led to the best wordless acting of the decade. Read: How Succession remake Kendall Roy It could be argued, for all of Logans’ cruelty to Kendall this episode, that his secondborn son is his favorite, his No.1 boy, the object of both his keenest derision and his reluctant admiration. By asking to be released not only from the family business but from the family itself, Kendall has gathered a force that no one else in the Roy sphere has been able to muster. Shiv’s husband Tom (Matthew Macfadyen), who seems to lose more of his life force with each episode, may be desperately attached to the privilege and status of Logans C-sequel. Roman, whose psychological problems are so numerous and so complex that Michelangelo could not capture them, has been even more corrupted this season by his rise. Shiv, finally understanding the nature of Logan, is more convinced than ever that she can win the Game of Roy. Fuck daddy, she told Tom, shortly before torturing him with a sex head trip. He can kick me as many times as he wants. It is the fight that she desires as much as the victory. (The episode also looked at the origins of Shiv’s cruelty, elaborating on his decision to choose his father over his mother when his parents divorced: I’ll have carbonara and daddy, as Lady Caroline summed up. things mockingly.) Read: When hell is a rich man’s birthday party But for Kendall, the stakes had finally become too high. Following the calamitous collapse of artistic performance which was his 40th birthday celebration, his hopes for a lawsuit against Waystar Royco for his crimes were dissolved and his assurances that his mother, father, brothers and his sister cares slightly less about him than they do. on hunger in the world or on the state of post-postmodernism, that is to say not at all, it was lower and more pathetic than it had ever been. This kind of humiliation can lead to growth. To pay. And let me out, he said to his father, who is so suspicious that his son is trying to poison him, he gives his grandson a taste of the aperitif. I don’t want to be you. I am a good guy.

