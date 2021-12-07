David Thewlis on new Landscapers and the misogyny of Naked show: I find it a lot harder to watch today | Television

David Thewlis, speaking via Zoom from his home in the village of Sunningdale, Berkshire, put his screen at a casual angle. His manners are even, old-fashioned, eager to please. Nothing like what you would expect, in other words unless you’ve watched Landscapers, a new four-part TV series that Thewlis stars alongside Olivia Colman. Maybe he’s one of those actors who don’t back down until he moves on to the next character.

The landscapers are a real crime, as the protagonists are Susan and Christopher Edwards, the so-called Mansfield murderers convicted in 2014 of killing Susan’s parents and having them buried in the garden 15 years earlier. Yet it has absolutely nothing to do with the real crime. He jumps through time and genres, breaks the fourth wall and then reconstitutes it in a prison cell. It is strongly but is reminiscent of the golden age of British television, in particular Dennis Potter and his dreamlike and choppy theatricality. I hadn’t thought about it while we were doing it, Thewlis said. But when I saw it, I thought of The Singing Detective I was in!

Heartbreaking performances in Landscapers with Olivia Colman. Photography: Photographer: Stefania Rosini / Sky UK / HBO / Sister

He and Colman, whose husband Ed Sinclair wrote the Sky series, give performances as devastating and heartbreaking as these Nottinghamshire loving killers you can’t help but feel for them. This (spoiler warning) is all the more surprising given their crimes: They didn’t just shoot Susan’s parents, they stole their bank accounts and forged their signatures to get even more money. Then, oddly, they spent a lot of the money on Hollywood memorabilia, including 20,000 on a signed photograph of Frank Sinatra. Despite having raised a total of 245,000, when they traveled from their home in France, the couple only had one euro left. At the end of the day, Thewlis says, what asked the audience to decide is not whether he is guilty, as he clearly is, but whether he deserves sympathy. It is very difficult, on the bare bones of the events, to see how this sympathy could be generated, but Thewlis and Colman, with the vast array of expressions on their desperate faces, demand the most human response.

Violence against women was just not what we were talking about. Today, how can we not talk about it?

It’s as far from a murder proceeding as it could be, and much more like a love story: two damaged and fragile people finding a dark sanctuary within each other, told from the extremely awkward time of their first date. There was no attempt to pick younger actors or put dots on our faces for CGI, says Thewlis. We just put on wigs. I thought, really, is that all you’re gonna do? I will never see 30 again.

Thewlis is currently 58 years old and has no problem aging. You’re not that conceited to begin with, he says, and you’re playing things a bit grotesque. I never worry about making myself look good. Although Colman has played many romantic roles, this is Thewlis’ most intense love performance I have ever seen, as if all the hard aspects that defined his early career had been chipped away. Softened? he says. What, in old age? No, I said, that’s not what I meant. He remembers Bertoluccis under siege. I’m pretty romantic in this, he says. Maybe I used to take myself too seriously. I thought I was something that I was not. But I think I’m much closer to myself now in all ways.

It’s been almost 30 years since Thewliss played a pivotal role in Naked, Mike Leighs recently re-released the masterpiece. Verbose, sexually violent, inept and complacent, his anti-hero Johnny has sparked much discussion about representations of misogyny. Did they want to titillate and, if so, did they make them misogynistic?

Johnny was based on someone I knew who was ostracized from the controversial 1993 film Naked by My Friends. Photograph: TCD / Prod DB / Alamy

But, surprisingly, that wasn’t the film’s primary critical focus at the time. When I was doing press for Naked, says Thewlis, it was never offered to me as an actor. Violence against women was just not what we were talking about. Now how could you not talk about it? Violence against women and unreported violence against women are such a topic of discussion. We want to discuss misogyny. We want to discuss the fact that members of our government do not even know the meaning of the word. I found the film much more difficult to watch this time around than 25 years ago.

However, he never thought of it as his decisive role. It wasn’t even his first Leigh film and he was eight years into an already successful, albeit quite different, acting career. I did a sitcom that lasted two seasons, playing David’s son Jason in A Bit of a Do. I thought I was heading for light entertainment. I was the star of this show. My parents were so proud of me. I thought it was the dream. No one else I knew was working.

Thewlis was born in Blackpool, where his parents ran a shop. He went to the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London and was picked pretty solid upon graduation. It was a time when there wasn’t enough work for young actors. I remember going to the movies and seeing Tim Roth on the big screen and thinking, Wow, that would be amazing. It was unimaginable for me. He smirked as he described how carefree his sitcom years were.

Leighs’ filmmaking process is, notoriously, improvised and collaborative. So maybe the audience assumed that Thewlis poured his own searing misanthropy into Naked, but that performance was actually based on a real person: someone I knew, who was certainly guilty of sexual assault, who had been ostracized by my group of friends.

The Harry Potter Thewlis years in The Prisoner of Azkaban. Photograph: Warner Bros / Allstar

Two things came out of Naked. Leigh was a bit of a mentor and changed the way I think about acting. He opened up parts of me. From then on, I was rarely cast in comedy. Second, after all the critical acclaim, it got noticed by Hollywood. The first part I took was Black Beauty. I wasn’t sure what I was doing. I wasn’t sure if this was a very interesting part, but I thought, this is a studio movie. It will prevent me from being labeled as this sociopathic rapist. If you are a guy who loves a horse, people are going to see you differently.

That was in 1994 and since then, he says, his career has been divided into two paths. I am considered to be either extremely horrible, terrible and cruel, or extremely good and holy. In the Kingdom of Heaven, I am adorable. Some projects weren’t as satisfying as others which would include big Hollywood things for the money like Dr. Moreau’s Island. But he’s largely jumped from one delightful experience to another, especially recently: the Fargo TV series and Charlie Kaufmans 2020 psychological thriller Im Thinking of Ending Things. I work with people I’ve always wanted to work with, making the kind of movies I’ve always wanted to make.

Her second novel, Shooting Martha, appeared this year. Classifiable, loosely, as a satire of showbiz, he felt a little disillusioned with the industry, but it wasn’t at all, he says. This character Betty gets lost in an improvised character. She dove so deep that she no longer knew who she was. So it was more of my experience on Naked, something cathartic from decades ago was coming out. While he was writing it, he read it aloud to his wife, Hermine Poitou. Shed criticizes him and suggests things. I never felt isolated. Poitou, he says, is a former housewife of a flea circus. I don’t know if this is true or a joke. And I didn’t ask, because I felt like even if he told me, I still wouldn’t know. He has a daughter, Gracie, from his previous relationship with Anna Friel.

His first novel, The Late Hector Kipling, made fun of the art world and was well received. It was released in 2007, right in the middle of the Harry Potter years. He played Remus Lupine, a half-blood werewolf, in five of the films. Thewlis remembers films primarily for business. Maggie Smith, Michael Gambon, John Hurt and Alan Rickman. Becoming friends with Michael Gambon, working with him every day, was extraordinary. And what better way to spend your life than spending nighttime photoshoots with Julie Walters?

He’s not that sociable these days. I don’t go out that much, he said. I am quite private. Going to work is my social life. Especially on British film sets. There is a lot of wonderful humor around. He pauses and adds with a smile: You can’t go on set and be an asshole.