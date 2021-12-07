Tiny Desk Concert (at home): NPR





The Tiny Desk will operate from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music’s Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and around the world. It is the same spirit of stripped down decorations, an intimate setting just a different space. Getting into a DMV when you’re about to take your first driving test, while being nerve-racking, is a big step. And Olivia Rodrigo has crossed milestones with frequency this year: her first album SOUR debuted at the top of the charts in May after the success of three previously released singles, most notably the viral “Driver’s License” (hence the DMV venue and its “interesting vibes.”) Her pop fame may seem sudden, but Rodrigo has been fascinated by music and songwriting for most of her 18 years, as if she observed the right movements from the backseat of the car until it was time for her to take the wheel. Rodrigo and his band embrace the Tiny Desk mentality by experimenting with arrangements throughout this performance, adopting new sounds for his songs. The set begins with an acoustic version of the pop-punk single “good 4 u”, and a similar setup continues with the addition of an echoing electric guitar in “traitor”. “Driver’s License” only features Rodrigo and his keypad, a change from the well-known registered version for Dan Nigro’s production and the ubiquitous beep of a car door sensor. “deja vu” starts out softly with just an acoustic guitar until the chorus picks up in volume after she exclaims, “you have deja vu, eh?” SOUR tells the story of a first sorrow, the one that inspires an intense anxiety more accessible when you are a teenager. It’s hard to get rid of that open wound and that feeling of being broken up, especially when you’re as young as Rodrigo. The album let listeners delve into Rodrigo’s grief as if it was their own, but as she dances around an empty DMV and laughs to a song about betrayal, she proves time heals. all injuries. SET LIST “good 4 you”

“traitor”

“Driving license”

“already seen” THE MUSICIANS Olivia Rodrigo vocals, guitar, keyboards

Heather Baker – guitars

Hayley Brownell – drums, guitars

Arianna Powell – guitars

Moa Munoz – bass, guitar CREDITS Video: David Clair, Joe McGarry

Audio: Paul Hager

AP: Derek Griesbach

Director of Photography: Matthias Schubert

Camera Operator: Stephen St. Peter

Chef: Joe Escandell

Color: Henry Santos SMALL OFFICE TEAM Producer: Bob Boilen

Video producer: Maia Stern

Audio mastering: Josh Rogosin

Small production team: Bobby Carter, Kara Frame, Sofie Hernandez-Simeonidis

Executive Producer: Keith Jenkins

Senior Vice President, Programming: Anya Grundmann

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2021/12/07/1058580780/olivia-rodrigo-tiny-desk-home-concert The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos