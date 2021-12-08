The new HFPA is ready to relaunch the Golden Globes. Hollywood is skeptical.

Changing the way groups are managed and rethinking the way its members are chosen were top priorities. The HFPA has long been viewed as an island group of international journalists with enormous unchecked power, choosing Golden Globe winners and benefiting from paid positions on non-profit committees. This year, the group brought in a external advice and external advisors across the organization. Updated regulations expanded the admission criteria, and all existing members had to sign a new code of conduct which includes a commitment against harassment and non-discrimination and a disciplinary process for offenders.

Jeff Harris, one of the new independent members of the HFPA board and a former nonprofit focused on racial justice, says he sees his role as someone who can truly hold the organization accountable. To make sure they weren’t doing it lip service. Along the way, he says, there have been busy conversations, even at the board level. You know, you get a bunch of people together from all kinds of different countries, and not everyone will agree on everything. But the general direction of the direction that we were going to take is to really change this organization.

During the internal soul-searching process, the HFPA reached out to the NAACP (among other groups) for comment. Kyle bowser from the Hollywood office of the NAACP has agreed to join the group. Under the banner of the Reimagine Coalition, they discuss a number of possible projects including scholarships, mentorships and a Nigerian film festival. Rather than becoming intimately involved in internal HFPA reforms, the NAACP has sought to recruit them to join our efforts to reform the broader industry ecosystem, he said. We thought the HFPA could be a case study, a model, if you will, that the rest of the industry could take into account and make their own adjustments.

Could the HFPA really serve as a shining beacon for the rest of the Hollywood hypocrite?

This problem is so much bigger than Hollywood’s foreign press says Kelley Carter, a senior entertainment writer for ESPNs The Undefeated and one of HFPA’s six new black members. There are people who allied themselves and talked a lot about what was going on in the HFPA, she said of the artists who criticized the group. And I thought, you never said yes to sit down and interview with meI am one of the few black female journalists [in Hollywood], and you refuse every time you release a great movie.

Prior to joining, Carter, who is the former president of the National Association of Black Journalists Arts and Entertainment Working Group, was annoyed that the HFPA could not find a qualified candidate of color. She was also worried that she would be trotted out for publicity or that her presence might appear performative. I didn’t want to look like a sacrificial black lamb, she laughed.

My grandmother used to say that I was the fly in the buttermilk churn like a grain of black in this sea of ​​whiteness. I have always been put in positions where I had to educate and inform people about otherness, she continues. By joining the HFPA, I knew that I was going to have to come in and accept being sometimes a teacher or educator. But Carter thinks the presence of new members will make a huge difference, not just being able to vote for that next one. [awards] season, but also the conversations they may have had with voters who have been in the HFPA for years. It can lead to the progression that everyone is looking for, I think.

When I ask Hoehne about past incidents of racism within the group, she says: Listen, we can’t change the past. We can only change the present and the future, and we were certainly doing everything in our power to become more inclusive. She says the group will learn from new members to see things differently, to become more open, and notes that the HFPA plans to welcome more new members next year, bringing the number to around 125 in total.

This does not meet the demands of the reform pushing coalition, which has nominated 300 as a good number to represent global diversity. They also called for the membership criteria to be raised as some longtime members barely seem to practice journalism and are known to act more like autographs or slurs in comics than professional journalists. (Current members must show fair eight paid journalistic work over the past two years.)

Hoehne says the new statutes help discipline bad behavior; they also include a process for reporting complaints via a confidential hotline. But publicist Marcel pariseau, whose client list includes Scarlett Johansson, had a recent experience that left her skeptical. The organization’s new rules included a ban on the syndication of HFPA-derived materials and the recycling of old materials. But Pariseau came across a recent story from an HFPA member about Johansson, presented as if it were an in-person interview on Black Widow, when in fact it was cobbled together from previous articles and press conferences. I called the HFPA about it and said, it is wrong. This does not happen. His email complaint was not kept confidential as it was not reported via the official hotline and, according to Pariseau, the offender remains a member.

For his part, Hoehne contends that the industry is unfairly boycotting the HFPA. Since February, we haven’t had any interviews, and it’s been very difficult for us, she says, especially in an increasingly difficult media landscape. I feel like on our side we did pretty much everything we said we would do to reform press conferences to make them more inclusive, to have a label around them, even have sensitivity training, regarding the questions that are asked asked. Yet they received nothing in return from the publicists.

A seasoned publicist is not that likeable: these people had inordinate power, and they abused it. There are great, legitimate journalists in the HFPA, but with so many problematic members remaining in the group, how do we look our clients in the eye and walk away. Even so, the publicists I interviewed say that there is no general ban on access to screenings and interviews for HFPA members; they accept requests on an individual basis, as they would any journalist. One of the new black members, KJ Matthews, confirms, I still have the right to watch certain films and attend certain events. I have not yet encountered any roadblocks. (Matthews is a former CNN entertainment reporter and currently a regular contributor to English television network Deutsche Welles, BBC World Service radio, and Irish RT.)