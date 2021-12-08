Michael Sheen is now a “non-profit” actor





Michael sheen Photo: Jeff spicer (Getty Images) Actor Michael Sheen truly internalizes the angelic nature of his Good omens Aziraphale character. He announced that from now on, his income from acting projects will be used to fund a variety of social projects. I realized over the past few years that I wanted to be one of those people who help others like so many people have helped me, Sheen says. The big problem. I don’t want to just be someone who appreciates the fruits of what others have done and then pulls the drawbridge. His work towards this mission began in 2011, after what he calls a turning point in his life. The actor starred in Make the passion, a 72-hour National Theater production in his hometown, Port Talbot. During his stay, he connected with the surrounding community and learned about organizations that do charitable work for children in the city. However, when he returned for a visit a few months later, several of the charities had closed due to lack of funding. I realized the difference between a the child’s life being a little better or not was ultimately a small amount of funding. And I wanted to help these people, Sheen said. I didn’t just want to be a patron or a supporting voice, I actually wanted to do more than that. It was then that I thought I should go back to live in Wales. In 2019, Sheen invested his money in the Homeless World Cup in Cardiff, which was about to be canceled. The Welsh actor has sold his homes in the UK and US, using the funds to keep the event alive. G / O Media may earn a commission I had to make a decision, I could walk away from it and it wouldn’t happen. And all these people from all over the world who were planning to come and have this amazing experience, maybe a life changing experience, wouldn’t have it. I thought, I’m not going to let that happen, Sheen said. So I put all my money to keep this going …It was scary and incredibly stressful. And I will pay it for a long time. But when I got out on the other side, I realized I could do that sort of thing and, if I can keep making money, it’s not going to break the bank for me, Sheen continues. I basically turned into a social enterprise, a non-profit actor. Sheens’ upcoming projects include the second season of Amazons Good omens, an animated film adaptation of Heart of darkness, and the dramatic thriller Entrance fee with Jeff Goldblum.

