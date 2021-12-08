Zendaya Gives Us Old Hollywood Glamor In BTS Videos From Interview Magazine Cover Shoot





Zendaya at Lancme announces Zendaya as the face of new inactivity scent Source: Kristy Sparow / Getty zendaya is our style goals forever. At only 25 years old, the Euphoria The actress has become a fashion icon, continually serving looks, hair, and confidence on red carpets, social media, and in these fashion streets. More recently, the fashion queen made the cover of Interview magazine where she served in a variety of different looks that showed her versatility and ability to do anything trendy, as she posed with great hair and an even bigger attitude. Of course, creative mastermind and stylist Law Roach was on hand during the shoot and took to Instagram today to share a series of behind-the-scenes videos of the actress as she gave us angle after angle to get the perfect and high fashion photo. In the videos, Zendaya wears a black bodysuit with a black and white bikini bottom and a black and white pointy bra on top. She accessorized the look with black wedge heels and white square sunglasses. Posing with a piece of triangular plexiglass sticking out of the ground, the Spider Man the actress showed us how she gets you photo that apparently comes naturally to her as every pose has turned out to be amazing. This time @ melzy917 let’s play for @interviewmag @richieshazam, Law captioned the video series. Find out below. For Interview magazines cover story, Zendaya was interviewed by her Euphoria costar, Coleman Domingo, who asked her about her career and what she looks forward to most as she progresses. I don’t necessarily have a plan, she explained. I never really thought about it, I have to do it by then and I want to do it by then. I just want to do the things that make me happy, bring me joy, and fill me as an artist, as a person. So I keep it loose, because if one day it turns into a whole different career path, then I would allow myself to do it. The idea of ​​trying to achieve in the future excites me. That’s why I’m so on set. When I’m not in it, I’m there trying to learn. I go around and ask our crew members, what are you doing today? Can you explain it to me? Because we have real veterans in the game. So the hope is that one day I can do the things that I want to see. The story continues She then told her co-star that she would like to create more projects with black women who are just in love and existing, explaining that she wanted to see more stories of black people just being. She continued, our existence is wide and vast and beautiful, and to see all the different emotional colors of what it means to be a young black girl, I would like to see this, because I don’t think I have seen many. representations. Discover the full interview here. Do not miss Zendaya Coleman named final Valentinos brand ambassador 10 times Zendaya Coleman was our style muse

