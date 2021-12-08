Jussie Smollett trial: the actor also fights in the court of public opinion

Outside courtroom where former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett fights charges accusing him of lying to Chicago police about being the victim of an attack An anti-gay racist, his publicist presented a list of supporters to the assembled television cameras.

Famous opera singer Lauren Michelle, who also appeared on “Empire,” spoke about how one of her best friends from high school maintained her humanity despite attacks on her character. Smollett’s pastor in New York City, Damon Marks, said the person prosecutors describe in court is not “the Jussie I know.”

And activist Bella BAHHS, who met Smollett while protesting the police murder of a 16 year old teenager, said she didn’t trust the Chicago police not to make things up, including the allegations against her friend.

The daily rounds at the microphone are part of a broader strategy underway since Smollett’s trial started at the Chicago courthouse about a week ago: trying to get the 39-year-old out of this scandal and legal issues with his reputation and career intact, or at least he suffered as little damage as possible, regardless of the outcome.

The charges against Smollett six counts of misconduct for lying to police about the January 2019 attack are low-intensity crimes and carry a possible sentence of three years in prison. Legal experts say if found guilty, he would likely get probation and be ordered to do community service.

The impact on his livelihood could be much more serious. Taking the witness stand on Monday, Smollett said that ” I lost my livelihoodHer media relations team, which is headed by a former Chicago TV reporter, released a statement to The Associated Press from family friend Fania Davis, who said Smollett had already lost income. and “many professional opportunities” due to a “murder and disinformation campaign” by the Chicago police.

“It is an assault on his personal reputation, his career and his soul,” said Davis, whose sister is civil rights activist Angela Davis. “He could easily have answered a plea, with a slap on the wrist, and then moved on with his life. But instead he chose to fight injustice.”

Publicist Danny Deraney, who works with entertainment personalities and often supports crisis PR clients but does not work with Smollett, said the artist would be hurt in any attempt to return to his career because he was far from a household name before, and so much has learned his identity due to the assault and the charges against him.

“No one really knew who he was unless you were watching the show,” Deraney said. “Right now, I don’t see any other way for people to see him and not know him for that.”

The atypical accusations, the absurdity of his alleged crime, and his tendency to feed comedians can hurt him more than accusations, even of serious crimes.

“Being in the public eye as much as being on TV or in the movies or whatever, it’s going to be difficult for him. I don’t think people are going to take him seriously,” Deraney said. “People who become the butt of jokes, to do things as ridiculous and absurd as what supposedly happened, have a harder time working.”

Part of Smollett’s strategy plays out in court proceedings, where Smollett testified that he was the victim of a hate crime after two brothers said the actor recruited them to lead the attack on him in order that he can make it known via social networks. Police said they were able to corroborate the siblings’ accounts.

Smollett’s defense attorneys have argued that the brothers carried out the attack because they are homophobic and dislike Smollett, who is gay. They say the men told police everything was staged by the actor so they could shake him up for $ 1 million each not to testify.

Smollett’s legal team also said Judge James Linn was biased against them, asking at one point to have the trial set aside, which Linn denied after he interrupted his questioning of one of the brothers on the homophobic language he used, calling it “collateral” material. A defense attorney also claimed that Linn had “rushed” at her, which they could use as a ground for appeal if Smollett was convicted, and to argue in court of public opinion that the system law had wronged him unjustly.

And regardless of the trial, Smollett and his family’s team, which includes five siblings, most of whom are also actors and an active mother in the civil rights struggle, have been promoting both the man and his talents.

On the first day of his trial, Smollett learned that a film he wrote, directed and produced, “B-Boy Blues”, had won the “Fan Favorite Narrative Film” award at the American Black Film Festival Awards. His publicist broke the news to reporters, along with a link to a 2016 New York Times article about acting chops and the Smollett family’s activism supporting causes like HIV / AIDS and the Black Lives movement. Matter and a letter of support from activists and artists, including Davis and Danny Glover.

On Monday, his team sent a photo of Smollett and his family meeting with civil rights leader Reverend Jesse Jackson over the weekend.

Early in his acting career, Smollett starred with his siblings in the television series “On Our Own”, about a group of orphaned siblings, which aired for one season. He has had other television and film roles, most notably as Langston Hughes in “Marshall”, about Thurgood Marshall, the first black judge of the Supreme Court.

Her biggest role was in “Empire,” a musical drama about an entertainment company that was filmed in Chicago. Smollett starred in the show for four years starting in 2015. The producers renewed his contract for the sixth and final season in 2019, but he never appeared in an episode.

Deraney said it can be difficult to predict who will be accepted back into public life. A supportive family in the entertainment industry like Smollett has a sister Jurnees. The acting career is flourishing.

“If you have people behind you who are financially secure, this whole industry is built on nepotism, it all depends on who you know. If his family supports him, he will be fine with everything,” Deraney said.

Fania Davis said in her statement to AP that Smollett came from “a family of warriors of justice” like her family and her sister’s family.

“We are very proud that even in this difficult time, Jussie has persevered and created art at the highest level and we are confident that he will continue to do so,” she said.