Did you know Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan was so broke he borrowed money from his team? | Hindi movie news





Amitabh Bachchan is now one of the biggest stars in the country and one of the highest salaries. But, did you know there was a time when the megastar was broke and had no work ahead or no way to put food on the table? Abhishek Bachchan, in a revealing interview, opened up about his time in the United States and how he left acting classes in Boston to be by his father’s side as he went through his difficult phase. Recalling his family’s financial crisis, Abhishek said on The Ranveer Show podcast, “My family was going through tough financial times. And I just felt that as a son, though I might not be qualified at that time, i needed to be with my dad. Even for moral support. He’s a great guy on moral support. He loves to know his family around. ” He added, “I can’t be sitting here in Boston when my dad doesn’t know how he’s going to have dinner. And that’s how bad it was. And he said it publicly. He had to borrow some money. money to his staff to put food. on the table. I just felt morally obligated to be with him. I called him up and said You know daddy, I think I want to leave the halfway through college and come back and just be with you, try to help you in any way. at least you’ll know your boy is next to you and he’s there for you.



Previously, in an episode of his hit TV show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, Amitabh said he decided to start hosting the show because he was out of work. The superstar grabbed the headlines when he said: My situation was such that I had no work in the movies at the time, but after the series premiere, the kind of reaction I got m made believe that the world has changed for me.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/entertainment/hindi/bollywood/did-you-know/did-you-know-bollywood-megastar-amitabh-bachchan-was-so-broke-he-borrowed-money-from-his-staff/articleshow/88152415.cms

