People blow up Chanel’s $ 825 Advent calendar on TikTok
TikTok users unboxing the $ 825 Chanels Advent Calendar complain about the quality of the vacation package items.
The calendar, which starts on December 5 instead of the first day of the month in a nod to the iconic Chanel No.5 fragrance, features such items as a key chain, Chanel stamped wax seal and paperweight. in the shape of a perfume bottle. The packaging itself is shaped like a huge perfume bottle.
It must be a joke, TikTok creator Elise Harmon said in a video posted Dec. 5, in which she unwraps the calendar. The first box she opened, labeled 9, revealed a sheet of branded stickers. It’s a joke! Stickers?
In the follow-up videos, she unwraps a “baby” sized body cream, a flip book, mini lipsticks, temporary tattoos, a money clip and a magnet.
“I’m pretty sure it’s enough cream for my left arm, but it’s so cute,” Harmon joked.
Although Harmon said she was pleasantly surprised with the nail polish and a larger bottle of Chanel # 5, which were the only two full-size items on the calendar, she said she was overall disappointed. by the product.
When you buy from a brand like Chanel, which is coveted and known for its quality and luxury, and you receive things that [are] Like, the status of gumball and the free stuff they’d given away months before, that’s questionable, Harmon said in one of his videos.
Harmon did not immediately respond to NBC News’ request for comment.
Tiktok designer elise harmon
A spokesperson for Chanel also did not immediately respond to NBC News’ request for comment.
In a statement to People magazine, Grégoire Audidier, director of international communication and customer experience strategy at Chanel Fragrance & Beauty, pointed out the brand’s website, noting that customers can see everything in the calendar if they buy it in line.
The advent calendar was a limited edition item specially created by CHANEL to celebrate 100 years of N5. Directly inspired by the mythical silhouette of the N5 bottle, the collector’s item and the included content are detailed on our website chanel.com, ”he told the publication.
At Chanel website, the product description reads: “To celebrate the holiday season and mark 100 years of the legendary perfume, CHANEL presents a one-of-a-kind calendar designed in the timeless silhouette of the N5 bottle. Countdown to the holidays with this collector’s item of 27 boxes numbered 5 to 31, filled with mysterious delicacies and surprises. A piece to cherish for years to come. ”
It then lists each item. The product is currently out of stock.
Harmon said she bought her calendar at a store, only to feel more surprised at its contents.
Other creators who posted unboxing calendar videos were also baffled by the products inside.
TikTok creator Emily McCart paired a video unwrapping the box of Chanel stickers with the audio of Wendy Williams saying, “What was that?”
Another video, posted by a TikTok user ideservecouture, showed a woman fuming in Cantonese as she unwrapped each item. One of the Advent boxes revealed a Chanel dustbag.
“Although I don’t speak the same language, I understood every word,” said one commentator. “SMH Chanel.”
Another replied, “The fact that this is an Advent calendar is fun. So you can be disappointed every day for a month. ”
TikTok creator Chuacookie began posting videos featuring the calendar on December 5. The first box they opened, labeled 5, was Chanel’s little bottle # 5. Chuacookie placed it next to a tape measure and slipped into the hollow of a Barbie doll. arms to show how small the bottle was.
Harmony complaints that Chanel blocked her on TikTok. Other TikTok users say Chanel deleted her account following the backlash from her calendar.
The @Chanel account on TikTok currently has no subscribers and is set to private.
Audidier told People that the brand’s TikTok account is “not an active account and no content has ever been posted.”
“The page therefore appears empty to anyone who visits it,” Audidier said.
We are committed to sharing our creations with our subscribers on all the social networks on which we are active. Our pages are open to everyone and our subscribers are free to express their feelings and opinions, whether enthusiastic or critical.
On Instagram, where Chanel has a verified account, the brand faces a deluge of comments complaining about the timing.
“They should make an outfit with all the stickers,” commented one user on Chanel’s Instagram. Tuesday post.
“I can’t afford $ 825 just for stickers,” wrote another.
In an interview with Womens Wear Daily, Audidier called the controversy shameful.
“Because that wasn’t what Chanel intended,” Audidier said. “Chanel thought that some of their customers would be pleased by offering this type of product. Obviously we see that we have to be careful and therefore in the future we will certainly be much more careful.”
