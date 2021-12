VicKatWedding: Dulha, dulhan and baraatis | Bollywood

As the revelry begins in Rajasthan Sawai Madhopur, here’s a look at the couples’ ongoing festivities

The pre-wedding festivities have begun for actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. After a bling-themed sangeet yesterday, the couple will celebrate their mehendi ceremony today. Speculation is that they groove on songs like Teri Ore, Kala chashma and Nachde Ne Saare during their sangeet ceremony. On December 6, Kaif was seen in an embroidered yellow sharara at Mumbai airport as she took off for Jaipur. Kaushal arrived in another car, wearing a printed shirt and beige pants made by fashion designer Sabyasachi. They were all smiles as they greeted the paparazzi. Six Senses Fort Barwara welcoming guests on site (Photo: Yogen Shah; Twitter / ScribeUpma) The Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur is adorned with yellow lights. Yesterday, actors Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Mini Mathur and Radhika Madan, directors Kabir Khan and director Nitya Mehra, and musicians Gurdas Mann, Shankar Mahadevan and Ehsaan Noorani were spotted at the airport. The alleged girlfriend of the groom’s brother Sunny Kaushals Sharvari Wagh was also seen at Jaipur airport. Mini Mathur, Kabir Khan, Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia spotted at the airport (Photos: Yogen Shah) After having sold the rights to an Indian edition of an international magazine for a staggering amount, the buzz is that the couple offered themselves 100 crore by an OTT giant to get their exclusive wedding images. On a different note, Rajasthan-based lawyer Naitrabind Singh Jadoun filed a lawsuit after the road to Chauth Mata temple was closed for a week as part of security planning for VicKat’s wedding. . The lawsuit was filed against Kaif, Kaushal, the director of Six Senses Fort Barwara and the district collector. HTC Close story

