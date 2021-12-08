Young Edmonton actor bites film bug after working with Sandra Bullock

The opinions and recommendations are impartial and the products are selected independently. Postmedia may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on this page.
Eight-year-old Edmonton actress Neli Kastrinos is aiming for a film career after starring alongside Sandra Bullock in Netflix’s new drama The Unforgivable.
The two-hour film, which launched on the streaming service Friday, is tense, heart-wrenching and formidable.
Bullock is Ruth Slater who committed 20 years for the murder of a rural sheriff and comes straight out of the prison gates in a tsunami of prejudice, suspicion, and outright revenge plots. But she is determined to reconnect with her lost little sister who disappeared into adoption anonymity after their separation and Slater’s incarceration.
Kastrinos, who was six when his scenes were filmed in Vancouver just before the pandemic, play Ruth’s little sister Katie in flashback scenes, which increasingly reveal the ugliness of the deadly standoff. But they also represent tender moments with beautiful impressionist cinematography.
Bullock was a fun and positive influence, Kastrinos reports, happily describing their work together.
She was a good teacher, said the young actor. I would always watch her. When we were shooting a scene where she had to get sad, she would lower her head, close her eyes, and think of something that would make her sad and cry.
I thought it was a really good idea, she said, so I thought I was going to try it, and it worked!
Bullock was not his only mentor, however. Directed by Nora Fingscheidt, Kastrinos unhesitatingly confirms hangar love one day realize.
She’s also a very good teacher, says Kastrinos of the 38-year-old German filmmaker. She would sit me on her lap with the monitor, and I would watch where the camera was going and how they were filming it.
So that would teach me some things to shoot and the angle that is sometimes necessary.
Nelis’ mother Roshan Kastrinos is on the phone for the interview and notes that her daughter has already started making her own films.
Neli has started doing this with her toys over the past two years, she laughs. It’s quite interesting the impact these two ladies had on her. His interest in cinema and directing has just exploded.
Roshan says that when her daughters are in the filmmaker’s zone, she becomes more intuitive, attentive.
From the smallest moment of her life, I have always noticed how much of a watcher she is. She’s very calm and is probably figuring out her next move, she says, and everyone laughs. It definitely had an impact on her little six-year-old heart.
Kastrinos’ first moment under the lights was in a kindergarten Christmas play.
I played one of the main roles, the actor said, the audience and the classes were singing. It was very fun.
I asked my mom what else I could do, I want to continue with this.
Her mother got her involved with Mode Model, then arranged an agent at Cue Management. Nelis’ first audition, on tape and then in person in Vancouver, was with The Unforgivable, which she obviously landed.
I was one of the first two they watched. The other girl was very cute too, she said, and everyone laughed again.
I didn’t know his name was (The Unforgivable), and I didn’t know I was working with an Oscar-winning actress, she says of Bullock.
Last week the family flew to LA for the official premiere at the Directors Guild of America. Bullock, 57, wore an incredible gold jumpsuit, while Kastrianos wore a fur-hemmed green dress by Calgary designer Paul Hardy. Kastrinos’ dad even had a spectacular pocket square for the red carpet.
Oh, I’m going to tell him that you said that, exclaims the elder Kastrinos, it will blow his mind!
Of course, the cast and crew went to see the movie.
Seeing me on the big screen was shocking, says young Kastrinos. I thought I did well, but everyone did well.
She is not wrong. The cast is stellar, from the harsh and poignant performances of Bullocks to the easy charm of The Walking Dead Jon Bernthal. Also worth mentioning is Oscar winner Viola Davis, recently on The Suicide Squad, and her onscreen husband, a conflict lawyer played by Daredevils Kingpin, Vincent DOnofiro. Waltons Richard Thomas is even in the mix as another complicated Bullocks Slater opponent, playing Katie’s adoptive father, Kastrinos, a five-year-old character in the flashbacks, whom Aisling Franciosi now plays, 20 years later.
The film, incidentally, contains a number of adult situations, rated R for language and violence. But Kastrinos was prepared for what the hangar would see on the set.
There were a lot of emotional scenes that Neli had to participate in, her mother explains. So it was very important for Netflix and everyone on the set to help Neli understand what was going on, since she was only six years old.
The team included a psychologist to walk her through the scenes and help her digest what she was seeing. It was all pretty real, so maybe you would see someone with something on their face, she says, which means bruising or, at times, quite a bit of blood.
Notice, Kastrinos messed up herself, there was a gumball machine on set, and Kastrinos got the quarter note.
I put it in my mouth and chewed it, Kastrinos laughed, and all the black came off my mouth. The team had to run to the corner store to get me a toothbrush and toothpaste.
Since working on The Unforgivable, Kastrinos landed another role in Yellowjackets, starring Juliette Lewis and Christina Ricci. The new series about a high school football team stranded in the Ontario bush after their plane crash is already receiving excellent reviews and Kastrinos appears in Episode 6, which airs December 19 on Showtime, playing the younger version of the character. by Courtenay Eatons, Lottie.
When asked if she’s thrilled to someday play someone other than the younger versions, she answered without hesitation.
It doesn’t matter who I play, she said happily. I just like being full of different characters and just playing.
