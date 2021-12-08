Bombay HC grants bail before arrest to actor Sahil Khan accused of encouraging attempted suicide | Bombay News





MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted bail before arrest to actor Sahil Khan, accepting his lawyers’ assertion that the offense of incitement to suicide cannot be enforced because there is no no death of the person who allegedly attempted suicide.

HC magistrate Nitin Sambre granted Rs 25,000 bail and PR bail, but set strict conditions, including that he must not make statements about the complainant on social media and other forums.

Khan, an actor fitness entrepreneur, filed for early bail in the High Court in an attempted suicide case filed against him after a bodybuilder attempted suicide and the appointed in an FIR with Oshiwara Police.

The HC granted him provisional protection in September until a new hearing.

Manoj Patil, the bodybuilder, had won the Indian Federation of Bodybuilders (IBBF) Mr India title for best athletic physique in 2016. He had registered an FIR on September 16 against Khan, others for allegedly harassing him.

Khan’s lead attorney, Rajiv Chavan, argued that the Sessions court erred in denying bail before the arrest in the case. Chavan argued that the complaint against his client was false, substantiated, and filed with awkward motive keeping past grudges in mind.

Khan, 43, said he had no criminal history and had worked hard and with dedication to become one of the youthful icons of fitness.

Chavan argued that IPC section 306 (incitement to suicide) is being applied improperly and arbitrarily since Patil is still alive.

Additional prosecutor Ashwin Kapadnis in the case argued that the plaintiff was associated with the petitioner Khan for a year and made threats as well as published alleged defamatory material against him.

