Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Pull off Bollywood’s Biggest Heist

NOTo we know how they met, where they went on dates, how they spent time together, what vacations they went to, and to this day, no one knows for sure how many years they are went out together. Yes, we’re talking about the biggest heist in Bollywood, the 2021 secret wedding Vicky Kaushal marries Katrina Kaif. There is a scramble on social media to try and figure out how they got it and what they’re going to do next.

We all know a few details, thanks to the over-enthusiastic paparazzi catering our hunger pangs, and now we’ve seen photos of Vicky and Katrina heading to Jaipur. But remember, this is a couple who still don’t have a good pic together. Since news of their marriage broke, there is still no official confirmation that media houses and social media pages have collaged or photographed them together. Same India today Chaiti Narula stood in front of their wedding venue, the Six Senses Fort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

There isn’t even 48 hours left for the big day, and the only confirmation we have is the district collector saying they’ve been informed that 120 people will attend the wedding and that RT-PCR testing for guests is mandatory.

So for the moment, without any real confirmation or photo, we are scratching the bottom of the barrel. Plenty of visuals keep us hooked on the wedding fireworks in the Rajasthan fort, a motorcade in Jaipur, someone possibly carrying Vicky Kaushals wedding sherwani in a zipped bag, Katrina driving to his house , her sister Isabelle landing in Jaipur with other friends and family, Vicky leaving her home. But not a single photo of them, even holding hands, kissing or just sitting together in the car. So we feed on ridiculous news instead, the groom will ride with seven horses, the bride has a Punjabi coach, the drones will be shot down, they will dance for Teri ore.

A feat like no other

Why is it a burglary? Because they achieved something privacy impossible while being Bollywood stars. All we hear is speculation.

Some said the couple had married Friday, in a court in Mumbai, under the Special Marriage Act. Others say Vicky Kaushal will have a grand entrance in a tank and the couple will be airlifted to the venue to avoid the paparazzi. There is gossip about the guests who are given security code numbers for entry.

The few Vicky and Katrina videos we got have now gone viral crazy. Including their first a set TapeCast Season 2 by Film Companion. They talk to each other about family, friends and work. Another is a Koffee with Karan clip where Katrina says she would look great with Vicky on screen and he passed out upon hearing this later. A third includes Vicky proposing to Katrina during an awards ceremony he hosted with Kartik Aryan where he asks: Aap kisi acche se Vicky Kaushal ko dekhke shaadi kyu nahi kar lete ho?

That’s all cute, but we’re still assuming their dating schedule. Is it two years or two and a half years? It’s like they’re secret agents in a world full of smartphone cameras, reels, obsessed fans, and passive watchers. One can only wonder how they managed to get out of this. Perhaps the pandemic and the lockdown played a role in this.

Meanwhile, in Rajasthan, guests have reportedly signed a nondisclosure agreement and staff will be using old black-and-white mobiles with no cameras. All of this is just creating a buzz, and Bombshell will be their first photo together since the wedding day. It will be their exclusivity in a world that is shrinking every day.

Choose silence

It’s quite interesting that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif chose to remain silent, this is their relationship and they chose the right to privacy. And why wouldn’t they do it? The paparazzi, the crowds don’t let these stars leave their gyms, homes and restaurants in peace, everything is instantly documented, posted and dissected.

What if they announced their relationship? Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor started this trend a long time ago. Vicky and Katrina definitely thought it would do more harm than good. See what the wedding buzz has generated. Site security includes 100 bouncers, some of whom reports the claim comes from Salman Khan’s bodyguard company, with the exception of the local police.

Now we can all wait until December 9 to finally see the couple photos together. A couple we didn’t even know for sure were together. If this isn’t the coolest waterfall then what is it?

Opinions are personal.

