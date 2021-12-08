“Too much”: why Josh Hartnett turned his back on Hollywood

Josh Harnett. Photo / Getty

Josh Hartnett’s decision to turn down the lead role in the Superman franchise at the height of his fame has become a major talking point in his career.

But for the first time, he revealed the other early 2000s blockbuster he was supposed to direct and which ended up being a defining role for the career of one of Australia’s most famous actors.

Speaking to news.com.au to mark the release of his latest film, crime drama Ida Red, Hartnett, 43, confirmed long-standing rumors he was originally cast to star in groundbreaking Brokeback Mountain and multi-Oscar winner in 2005, but retired.

(LR) Josh Hartnett, Tamsin Egerton and Benedict Cumberbatch attend a dinner to celebrate The Prince’s Trust hosted by Prince Charles, Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace. Photo / Getty

The film was a huge success and earned its main cast, Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal, rave reviews for their portrayal of two shepherds who fall in love and are forced to keep their relationship a secret.

However, according to Hartnett, this romance was originally meant to come to life in a completely different way.

“Sadly, I was going to do Brokeback Mountain,” he told news.com.au, opening up about the secret “sliding door” moment.

“And I had a contract with (2006 film) Black Dahlia that I had to film, so I had to give up.”

Hartnett rose to fame as Danny in Pearl Harbor.

Hartnett continued, “It was a whole different movie, it was me and Joaquin Phoenix. But they kept doing it with Heath. [Ledger] and Jacques [Gyllenhaal]. “

(As Gyllenhaal told USA Today in 2019 of the cultural phenomenon of same-sex romance, “It opened tons of doors. It was crazy. It was amazing. It opened up tons of doors. has defined my career in different ways. “)

While Hartnett has regularly said publicly that he has regretted rejecting a number of iconic successful roles in the early 2000s, he admitted he was disappointed with Brokeback Mountain.

“I’ve always wanted to kiss Joaquin, so that’s my biggest regret,” Hartnett joked.

In 2001, at the age of 22, Hartnett became a household name thanks to his casting alongside Ben Affleck and Kate Beckinsale in Pearl Harbor, and his follow-up performance in Black Hawk Down. Then the inevitable happened: Superhero franchises began to woo the young rising star.

Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal in a scene from the 2005 film.

Hartnett’s decision to turn down several potentially career-defining roles, a three-picture contract as Superman and an offer from Christopher Nolan for Batman has raised eyebrows ever since.

It was clear that he wanted to break free from the path to stardom that had been cut for him by the Hollywood machine.

“There were a few [catalysts] reporters were less kind to celebrities back then, there was no media like Twitter or Instagram to express your own side of things, you were really at the mercy of reporters, unless you played that play very intelligently, ”Hartnett said.

Hartnett with Pearl Harbor co-star Ben Affleck.

“And I was young enough to play smart, so I would end up on the darker end of that spectrum where you would have people talking about what you’re doing all the time in an unflattering way, and I would. just wasn’t interested in this being my life. “

This prompted the young star to pack his bags and move to Tinseltown, Minnesota, where he became extremely selective about which movies he actually wanted to make and focused on time spent with friends and family.

“I didn’t think it was crazy, I still don’t think so,” Hartnett said. “It’s an industry that thrives on the hype and thrives on what’s interesting at the time, but I’ll never get back to that, ever.”

He added that he had been completely overwhelmed by the heat of the spotlight that had suddenly been thrown at him after Pearl Harbor.

“At that point in my life, when I was so young and just trying to shape my own personality, I felt it was too much, honestly,” he told news.com.au.

“I was happy to go to work and make movies, and come home and hang out with people that I knew cared about me, instead of, you know, bums.”

Further, Hartnett added, “If I had been kind of stuck in this Hollywood game I think I would have been played pretty quickly. I think people would have had enough of me. films, Twenty years later. “

Following his rapid catapult to stardom, Hartnett leaned heavily on the independent film genre and starred in the hit horror series Penny Dreadful from 2014 to 2016.

His latest project, Ida Red, which also stars Oscar winner Melissa Leo, sees him play the role of Wyatt Walker, who is on a mission to get his dying mother out of the criminal enterprise matriarch of the family so she doesn’t. spend his last days there.

“The interest (in this movie) in me came from some kind of family relationship,” Hartnett told news.com.au.

“And you also have a strong family relationship when you work together. And these guys all work at the same company, and their fortunes go up and down with each other.”

It was one of the first American productions to start cautiously in the midst of the first wave of Covid-19 last year, which created a lot of uncertainty among the cast and crew.

“Covid ran out of budget and no one really knew if we were going to get by [filming or what we were going to do if, or when, someone got Covid,” Hartnett said.

He explained that they’d all been tested every day, and stayed in small working groups.

“But even some of the actors were isolating from each other Melissa [Leo] didn’t really want to come into contact with people. The people were afraid. We did the best we could, but it took a lot of resources, so I felt like we were in a real rush but we managed to do it. “

Ida Red is available for digital download now.