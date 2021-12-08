Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif wedding: The Bollywood winter wedding that took over Indian social media

The buzz surrounding a possible marriage between Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, two of Bollywood’s most popular actors in an exotic 14th century fort, has gripped Indian social media.

The couple were reportedly married in a ceremony shrouded in mystery at Six Senses Fort Barwara in the western state of Rajasthan on Thursday, December 9.

Rumor of the marriage dominated headlines for most of a month amid anxiety over the global spread of the novel omicron variant of the novel coronavirus.

Although neither Kaushal nor Kaif have released a public statement or even officially confirmed their relationship, a number of real-time marriage updates are regularly broadcast by some of India’s most prominent news houses.

These include the location of their wedding, the bride’s wedding attire designed by famous Indian fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, the food menu, and a strict no-phone policy for guests.

Some bizarre rumors cited by the media said that drones flying around the wedding venue would be shot down and the guests would have secret codes and not be referred to by name.

Meanwhile, the nation’s paparazzi continued to hunt down cars and camped outside airports in hopes of securing exclusive photos of the bride and groom, their families and friends.

Celebrities associated with the stars have been photographed outside the gyms they visit, on their way to doctor’s appointments, at the airport and, in some cases, while dining in upscale restaurants.

The decision to keep the allegedly high-profile Bollywood marriage as far from prying eyes as possible has likely fueled the media frenzy again in a country obsessed with movie stars.

Social media users have reacted to the long coverage of the VicKat wedding, as it is now known.

Navneet Kaur, doctor and Twitter user, said: Katrina and Vicky Kaushal exaggerating with marriage secrecy is the next level chindipana (low price).

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel has said the media should respect the privacy of couples.

A social media user compared the reported protocols around wedding guests to the giant doll from Squid game.

The couple have not responded to rumors they are dating. They appeared separately on filmmaker Karan Johars’ celebrity chat show. Koffee with Karan in 2018.

A snippet of Kaushal from her interview with Johar on December 6 of last year, reacting to Kaifs’ admission that she thought they were fine together, was also released widely online in the run-up to the alleged marriage. .

The actor can be seen in the clip pretending to pass out at Johar’s suggestion.

Kaushal made his Bollywood debut in 2015 with the critically acclaimed film Masaan and is currently enjoying the success of the period film Sardar oudham, on the life of Indian revolutionary Sardar Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael ODwyer in London to avenge the massacre of Jallianwalah Bagh in 1919 in Amritsar.

Kaifs’ journey in the industry dates back to 2003.

The model-turned-actor has appeared in several big-budget commercial films, most notably opposite Bollywood superstars Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan. She also launched her own line of cosmetics, called Kay Beauty, in 2019.

She starred in the recently released action flick Sooryavanshi, opposite Kumar.

Kaif has reportedly dated Khan and fellow Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor in the past, but rarely opened up about either relationship.

Meanwhile, Kaushal dated actor Harleen Sethi before dating Kaif.

Ahead of the release of three mainstream films in 2022, Kaif will join her colleagues, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Anushka Sharma, who have turned traditional gender roles in the male-dominated industry and landed the lead roles after. their wedding.

While Kapoor Khan is married to Bollywood superstar Saif Ali Khan, with whom she shares two children, Chopra married American singer Nick Jonas in a high-profile event in 2018.

Bollywood actresses are known to lose meaty roles after marriage, unlike their middle-aged male colleagues who face women decades younger than themselves.