Smallville actor shows why Colt can’t ignite in video apparently challenging Alec Baldwin’s claim against rust





There has been a lot of talk about set safety in Hollywood since the start of the pandemic. Nowadays, however, film sets are increasingly concerned about gun safety . It is because of the tragic loss of life on the set of Alec Baldwin Rust . Smallville Actor John Schneider has now explained in detail how a gun, and more specifically a colt, cannot shoot itself in a video apparently challenging Baldwin’s previous claim. The actor who played Superman’s adoptive father in Smallville recently created a video showcasing the ins and outs of gun safety and how to handle a gun once handed over. John Schneider posted the video on his Youtube counts in order to truly show that everything about a foal, from shooting to loading, is intentional. You can watch the full 7 minute video below: This explanation of the foal needing to be loaded and returned seems to dispute Alec Baldwin’s claim that he never pulled the trigger . While John Schneider doesn’t claim Baldwin is lying, he does explain why it would be unlikely. However, it does go through a few situations that could have happened without a traditional trigger pull, such as a finger already on the trigger when the pistol is cocked. Pulling the trigger isn’t the only problem with the Rust tragedy that doesn’t seem to suit people, including John Schneider. Many people handled the gun who ended the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins with live ammunition introduced somewhere along the way , which should never be the case. While there is speculation about an intentional tragedy, the lack of knowledge about gun safety is certainly at stake here at the very least. In the video, you can see John Schneider taking the weapon apart in a way that he tells everyone to do once they are handed a weapon to him. This way the person handling the gun knows exactly what’s inside the gun and has several points to make sure the gun is empty. Schneider says, yes, this process is a ‘pain in the ass’, but it’s what is needed to make sure everyone around the gun is safe. The person behind the camera, who appears to be the gun owner, mentions that he never had the gun apart. The weapon may never have been fully fired or handled. But based on the person’s statement, it’s reasonable to believe that, because he’s never been as thorough with the gun as John Schneider, it’s not as common as Schneider thinks he is. should also be thorough in checking a firearm. In fact, it can be hard to imagine that every person who handles a propeller pistol takes it apart and spends the time checking out a pistol that was once supposed to be considered safe. This would seem to be a problem as far as John Schneider is concerned, and there are a lot of people in the comments for his video agree. The blame for the tragedy is cast in many directions, but it would appear that John Schneider is trying to claim misconceptions about how a colt would perform and if he might just have misfires. The only crystal clear thing in this matter, however, is how much Halyna Hutchins was loved and that his loss will be felt for some time.

