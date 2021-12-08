From Fatima Sana Sheikh – Sidharth Malhotra to Ranveer Singh – Bhumi Pednekar





In all fairness, 2021 has managed to give us a lot more in terms of on-screen romance as well as some freshness in terms of on-screen pairings. With Bollywood actors of all ages and backgrounds, audiences literally witnessed some interesting performances as well as new romances blossoming on the big screen. From the duo Vidyut Jammwal & Rukmini Maitri in Sanak to the duo Ahan Shetty & Tara Sutaria in Tadap by Sajid Nadiadwala, many new couples have truly been a perfect treat for our sore eyes. As the coming year will be all about new scripts and couples, here are the 4 Bollywood Jodis that we plan to see in 2022. Let’s take a look at these awesome City B Jodi here: Fatima Sana Sheikh and Sidharth Malhotra Fatima Sana Sheikh teaming up with the hunk, Sidharth Malhotra has become the new topic of the city’s conversation since they created their new on-screen advertising collaboration. The kind of charm and quirky vibes that are reflected in this new pair made us all jump with excitement to see them team up for a movie together. Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani are an on-screen couple who look amazing to watch. Versatile Udham Singh compliments very well when teaming up with Kiara. In 2018, the duo appeared together in the Netflix anthology film Lust Stories. They are an effervescent couple and we can’t wait to see the candid couple working together in films soon. Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor Some time ago, the city of tinsel was inundated with speculation from Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor working together on a “Ranbhoomi” project. However, nothing worked but we are still hopeful. Both actors enjoy a huge fan base and it will be thrilled to see them in a movie next year. Ranveer Singh and Bhumi Pednekar Finally, it would be interesting to see the talented duo Ranveer Singh facing Bhumi Pednekar in a movie. Earlier, when Bhumi was working as a casting director, she had had a bizarre audition experience with Ranveer Singh. She also revealed that he had left her intimidated. After hearing that, we would really love to see them together on screen over the next year or so. Which of the above-mentioned Bollywood couples are you looking forward to seeing in 2022? Tell us in the comments below. Must read: Sara Tendulkar is a model in the making and her aesthetic Instagram feed proves the same! Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

