STX splits from Eros, as Najafi companies take over Hollywood Studio – Deadline

STX Entertainment, the studio built by Robert Simonds, broke free from a poorly played 2020 merger with Mumbai-based Eros Intl. Phoenix-based Jahm Najafi’s Najafi companies have reached a definitive deal to acquire STX for $ 173 million.

The takeover could be an intermediary step on the road to a subsequent, possibly more important transaction. A key element of the deal is a ‘buyout period’, a 45-day period during which the board of directors of ErosSTX, with the assistance of its financial advisor, Lazard, can solicit alternative proposals. from third parties.

The purchase price does not include customary adjustments for transaction expenses and debt, including the repayment of STX Entertainment’s debt of approximately $ 148 million.

If ErosSTX terminates Najafi’s purchase agreement because it accepts a better offer, it will pay a termination fee of $ 4.5 million (plus the $ 2 million return that Najafi funded as a deposit) in Najafi. Likewise, Najafi will have to pay ESGC a termination fee of $ 4.5 million (less the deposit of $ 2 million) if Najafi fails to complete the transaction. The transaction is expected to close by the end of January 2022.

Najafi companies



The agreement provides for a subsidiary of Najafi to acquire STX Entertainment through the purchase of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of a parent entity of STX Entertainment and a–subsidiary owned by ErosSTX. The acquisition of Najafi will refinance the company’s debt and provide a significant investment in growth. Najafi’s bailout comes at a time when STX faced a deadline to repay $ 127 million in debt. ErosSTX shares had fallen below $ 1 for an extended period, triggering an SEC warning and potential delisting.

Najafi companies invest in the consumer, retail, e-commerce, sports, media and technology sectors. Najafi is also the part owner of the Phoenix Suns and the vice president of the NBA team. The Iranian-American businessman also has stakes in McLaren Racing, StubHub, Mission Advancement SPAC with Colin Kaepernick, Patten Beauty by Tracee Ellis Ross and the new skin care line by Scarlett Johansson. To complete this acquisition, Najafi has partnered with The Forest Road Company, a specialized financing platform whose investments include a majority stake in Vertical Entertainment.

“This is a complicated transaction to exclude an international public company, and after countless hours over the past few months, we are delighted to announce this new chapter with STX,” said Jahm Najafi, Founder and CEO of The Najafi Companies. “First and foremost, we believe in the power of storytelling and creating an entertainment studio that is artist-friendly and supports storytellers. We are also pleased to partner exclusively with The Forest Road Company in this new multi-faceted venture, given their expertise and partnership approach. “

It’s not yet clear whether Simonds, who is the CEO and co-chair of Eros STX, will return to the studio.

Shares of Eros STX, whose market value fell to around $ 150 million, continued their long-term decline early in trading. They were at about 37 cents a share, down 7%. In August, the stock began to drop below $ 1, prompting a review by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The SEC also issued a warning to investors after STX Eros delayed submitting its annual report. Following the disclosure of the merger in the spring of 2020, shares of the merged entity began trading on the New York Stock Exchange that summer. In no time, however, production and distribution issues related to Covid only added to the headaches of reconciling Mumbai-based Eros operations with Burbank’s STX.

Prior to the pandemic, STX was proud to provide the cinema market with low cost adult demo films that had the potential to outperform. As a company, it also enjoyed unusual access to the lucrative Chinese market, as Tencent and Hony Capital were among its backers, along with TPG and Liberty Global.

The “buyout period” of the acquisition agreement coincides with a M&A market full of capital and opportunities. Private capital has been pumped into a number of content providers recently in a series of high-priced deals, with companies like Moonbug Entertainment, Hello Sunshine, and SpringHill all hitting sky-high valuations. Established vendors like Imagine and Legendary are among the many companies exploring various M&A scenarios. In a market where streaming has put a premium on content, any seller is in an advantageous position, as Amazon’s acquisition of MGM attests for $ 8.45 billion.

STX had its biggest national opening and last box office of 2019 with the release of Jennifer Lopez scammers ($ 33 ​​million opening, $ 105 million domestic). He also published the Bad moms comedy franchise, which grossed nearly $ 315 million WW. During the pandemic, with theaters closed, STX has kept itself afloat by selling titles to streamers. comedy by Dave Bautista my spy went to Amazon, and the action movie Gerard Butler Greenland skipped theatrical release for the release of PVOD and a cable / streaming rights deal with HBO Max worth $ 20-30 million. STX has also joined forces with Bad moms star Kristen Bell for comedy Bowling, whose streaming rights were sold to Paramount + for double the film’s $ 10 million cost.

ErosSTX was initially presented by stakeholders as a “powerhouse of the east and the west”, but its path to power was difficult from the start. Eros, a notable distributor of Bollywood films and also the operator of a leading streaming service, has been sought as a stabilizing force for STX. Lacking a sizable library or vibrant TV channel, STX was dependent on the cinema and began to take on debt after a series of underperforming releases. The company had withdrawn from a scheduled IPO in Hong Kong in 2018, citing market conditions, a move that deprived it of much-needed resources. Despite the success of scammers, the search for a new financial structure led the company into the arms of Eros.