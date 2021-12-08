Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal’s Sangeet Playlist Contains “Kala Chasma” And Other Bollywood Songs





The preparations for the next big Bollywood wedding are currently underway. Actress Katrina Kaif (Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Namaste London) and actor Vicky Kaushal (Sardar Udham, Masaan) are officially getting married with the celebrations kicking off starting today, December 7th. The couple flew to Rajasthan on Monday this week where their family and close friends will join them for the wedding on December 9. sangeet and mehendi as the ceremonies begin, there have been a slew of updates on the wedding which is going to be quite the star-studded event. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal sangeet The ceremony will be attended by their friends from the Bollywood industry including Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Hrithik Roshan, Neha Dhupia, Kabir Khan and many more. The ceremony has a few highlights starting with the playlist. According to several reports, the event will see performances on songs from films featuring the stars. A report of India today mentions the evening will also see the bride and groom perform on Katrina Kaif’s ‘Kala Chashma’ Baar Baar Dekho (2016) with Kaif and Siddharth Malhotra. Another song from the movie that made the tracklist is “Nachde Ne Saare”. In addition to these songs, they will also perform on ‘Teri Ore’ a song from the actress’s 2008 film. Singh is king where she was chosen against Akshay Kumar. According to Pink villa, the stage will be set for performances of the bride’s side against the groom. There are said to be strict measures in place to keep Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding celebrations private, including a no-phone policy at the venue. SEE ALSO: Govinda Mera Naam: Karan Johar Drops Family-Entertainer with Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Kiara Advani Katrina and Vicky had seen each other for some time and made several appearances together before becoming engaged at director Kabir Khan’s home during Diwali celebrations. The couple are set to be married at Six Sense Fort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, on December 9. SEE ALSO: Govinda Mera Naam: Karan Johar Drops Family-Entertainer with Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Kiara Advani Cover image: Instagram

