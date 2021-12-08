Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx and Will Forte make Talking-Dog “Strays” – The Hollywood Reporter





Universal’s comedy Stray has regained its bark. Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx and Will Forte will star in the film, a hybrid live / CGI adult comedy directed by Josh Greenbaum. It is the continuation of the filmmaker when he released his feature film, Barb and Star go to Vista Del Mar. Dan Perrault (American Vandal) wrote the screenplay, which follows an abandoned dog who teams up with other strayers in revenge on its former owner. Ferrell is the abandoned dog while Foxx is one of the dogs that befriends him. Forte is the evil human owner. The film was shot in the fall and is now heading into post-production. Canine characters are created via visual effects. The project has a producer kennel value. Erik Feig’s Picturestart first developed it, then approached Greenbaum and Louis Leterrier as well as Phil Lord and Chris Miller. All are now acting as producers, as well as Lord Miller chairman of the film Aditya Sood. Universal picked up Stray de Picturestart and Lord Miller in a preventative situation earlier this year. The project is Lord Miller’s first glance with Universal. Jessica Switch is executive producer and Julia Hammer co-produces for Picturestart. Nikki Baida will be Lord Miller’s executive producer. Senior Vice President of Production Development Jeyun Munford and Director of Development Tony Ducret will oversee for Universal. Ferrell can currently be seen in The Shrink next, an Apple TV miniseries that adapts the actual podcast of the psychological drama of the same name. The triple threat, which through her company Gloria Sanchez Productions produced Barb and star, next star of Apple’s upcoming Christmas-themed musical movie Fiery facing Ryan Reynolds. Foxx, who voiced the lead in Pixar’s Oscar-winning film Soul, will then be seen in Spider-Man: No Path Home. He has two projects in the works: They cloned Tyrone, with John Boyega, as well as Day shift, opposite Dave Franco, both of which will be released on Netflix next year. His memories, Act like you have common sense, was released in October. Forte was most recently seen in the streaming series Reversed and heard as the voice of the characters of Scoob! and The Willoughby. He lent his voice to Lord and Miller Cloudy with a chance of meatballs and Lego movie (the latter also featuring Ferrell’s voice). it develops Mac Gruber as a series, which would also reunite original teammates Kristen Wiig and Ryan Phillippe, as a series for Peacock. Ferrell is replaced by UTA, Mosaic and Jackoway Austen. Foxx is replaced by CAA, LBI Entertainment and Ziffren Brittenham. Forte is replaced by UTA, Rise, Kovert Creative and Hansen Jacobson.

