Dolph Lundgren: Ask the actor and director your questions | Movies





Here are some things you might not know about Dolph Lundgren: He has a master’s degree in chemical engineering, Jerry Springer played the President of the United States in his directorial debut The Defender, and his real first name is Hans. Well, would Hans Lundgren have been the same big deal? The ultimate Euro-iceman in the 1980s, he played a villain in the Bond movie A View to a Kill (at the behest of then-girlfriend Grace Jones who had a starring role), and the Soviet boxer Ivan Drago in fond recollection of Rocky IV (it’s remembered so well, in fact, that directorial star Sylvester Stallone, oddly enough, felt the need to release a director cut a few weeks ago). Lundgren, notoriously, put Stallone in hospital with a dangerously swollen heart after being allowed to whale on his co-star, unrestrained, for a few seconds. Not really having intended to be an actor in the first place, he went on to become a head-cracking action movie star in the 1990s, the third in the great B-action triumvirate of Steven Seagal and Jean-Claude Van Damme. The star is likely Universal Soldier, alongside Van Damme, another European expert on human vilification, who was also Roland Emmerich’s first Hollywood film. Other highlights from the period include Showdown in Little Tokyo, the martial arts film, the cyber-thriller Johnny Mnemonic, and the mercenary drama Men of War. Another string to his bow … Dolph Lundgren and Scott Adkins in Castle Falls I’m not going to lie, things seemed to get a bit sour for Lundgren at the dawn of the new millennium, as a kind of wacky film in which he specialized in lost ground. Fortunately, however, he was able to ride the wave of 2000s nostalgic affection for those 80s / 90s action flicks by securing a role in Stallones’ revival project The Expendables, putting his face alongside Stallone. himself, Jason Statham and Stone Cold Steve Austin. But there is another string to its bow. Oddly enough, he had forged a working relationship with all people Sidney J Furie, the Canadian director who hit everyone for six with The Ipcress File in the 1960s. After starring in two successive films Furie Detention in 2003 and Direct Action in 2004, Lundgren embarked on a new career as a director after Fury fell ill while filming a third, The Defender. Lundgren has made four other films since; including the new, Castle Falls, which stars Scott Adkins. So you undoubtedly have hundreds of questions for Mr. Lundgren. Post your questions in the comments below. The thread will close at 12 noon GMT on December 8, and responses will be posted shortly. Castle Falls is out on Digital from December 20 and Blu-ray & DVD on January 10, 2022

