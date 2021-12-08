Daily virus jump in South Korea exceeds 7,000 for the first time





SEOUL, South Korea (AP) New coronavirus infections in South Korea topped 7,000 for the first time since the pandemic began on Wednesday as queues of several hours meandered around testing stations in the capital Seoul amid a worsening viral crisis. More than 5,600 of the 7,175 new cases have been reported in Seoul and the neighboring metropolitan area, where an increase due to the delta has led to a shortage of hospital beds and strained an already exhausted health workforce. The death toll in the country has topped 4,000 after 63 patients infected with the virus died in the past 24 hours. The 840 patients in severe or critical conditions were an all-time high, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said. Last week the daily increase level reached 5,000 and today the tally exceeds 7,000. The viral spread has been fierce, said Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum, Seoul number 2 behind the president. Moon Jae-in, at a virus meeting. The greater capital region is where 80% of infections have been concentrated. While we are working with hospitals to increase the number of hospital beds (designated for COVID-19 treatment), we have not been able to catch up with the transmission speed, he said. Authorities have made efforts to administer booster shots and are monitoring more mild cases at home to save hospital beds for the sickest patients. Wednesday’s daily infection count was 1,800 more than the previous one-day high of 5,352 set on Saturday, illustrating how the delta variant has spread across the country after relaxing social distancing rules in November to address economic concerns. By allowing larger social gatherings and longer indoor dining times at restaurants, officials hoped that improving immunization rates across the country would help end hospitalizations and deaths even as the virus continues to spread. spread. But there has been an increase in severe cases and deaths among people in their 60s and older, including those with waned immunity after being vaccinated soon after the vaccine rolled out in February. After weeks of criticism from health experts, authorities imposed tighter virus restrictions from Monday, banning private social gatherings of seven or more people in the greater Seoul area and forcing adults to check their vaccination status in restaurants, cinemas, museums and other indoor places. South Korea has also tightened its borders to push back the new variant of the omicron coronavirus since its first cases were identified last week linked to arrivals from Nigeria. The KDCA said health workers confirmed two new cases of omicron on Wednesday, bringing the number to 38. As the emergence of the omicron has raised global alarms and prompted governments around the world to tighten their borders, scientists say it remains unclear whether the new variant is more contagious, more likely to escape protection provided by vaccines or more likely to cause serious illness than previous versions of the virus. South Korea currently requires all passengers arriving from overseas to be quarantined for at least 10 days, regardless of their nationality or vaccination status. The country has banned short-term foreign travelers from nine African countries, including South Africa and Nigeria.

