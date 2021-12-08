Special gesture of the mother of the groom Veena for bahu [Exclusive]

The wedding festivities of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaifs have started and in just a few hours the Sangeet couples ceremony will begin. The bride and groom, their families and friends are all ready to join in the big celebrations as the music fills the night. And now we learn that just before the Sangeet, Vickys’ mother, Veena Kaushal, did something very special for her future Bahu Katrina. A source close to the family reveals that Veena ji is very fond of Katrina. And although there will be the big Sangeet party later in the day, she wanted to do something more intimate and special and so she organized a little Ladies Sangeet ceremony just like the typical traditional Punjab style. Read also – Wedding of Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif: Bharti Singh REVEALS whether or not she attends the BIG shaadi

The source further revealed that although guests flocked throughout the day, the Ladies Sangeet hosted by Veena Kaushal only had immediate family members and a few essential extended family members on both sides. There were dholkis that the women of the Vickys family played and they sang Punjabi folk songs that talk about marriage, married life and the life that awaits the young couple. Veena ji wanted to give Katrina and her London family a taste of Punjabi culture and this fun family affair was the right way to do it, the source revealed, saying Katrina also danced a bit to the songs. Punjabi to dholki rhythms and smiled everywhere. Also Read – Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Meme Machines Compare Wedding To Squid Game As Guests Reach Shaadi Venue Under High Security Read Tweets

The grand Sangeet ceremony which starts in a few hours, will have artists from the bride and groom and their families and will also have performances by Bollywood singers like Shankar Mahadevan, Gurdas Maan, Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet, Sachet Parampara and more. Also Read – Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Groom’s Ex-Girlfriend Harleen Sethi’s Cryptic Post on ‘The Meaning of Life’ LIFTS EYEBROWS

