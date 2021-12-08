The 10 best things I ate this year – the Minnesota Daily





From salty-sweet gnocchi to guava ice cream, the year has been tasty.

Unlike its uncertain predecessor, 2021 has been a year of emerging optimism. Many Minneapolis residents rolled up their sleeves to take a photo, were able to freely reunite with the people they loved for the first time in months, and were allowed to return to one of life’s greatest pleasures : eat in person. While some beloved businesses have closed their doors, a handful of new ones have opened theirs over the year. As 2021 draws to a close, I’m bringing you in no particular order the best things I’ve eaten in the Twin Cities this year. 1. Cauliflower and orange gnocchi, $ 25 – Bar La Grassa (800 Washington Ave. N., deputies.) After its pandemic-induced closure, Chef Isaac Becker and Italian restaurant Nancy St Pierres reopened in June, great news for those of us keen to relive the pleasure of our homemade pasta. Soft, caramelized gnocchi shine in a light cream sauce, tossed with chunks of cauliflower and garnished with a fragrant orange zest. It’s tender and rich, the kind of dish that makes you dream the next time you try it. 2. Zoo Siab meal with Hmong sausage, $ 17 – Union Hmong Kitchen (520 North 4th Street, Mpls.) Chef Yia Vangs’ pop-up restaurant, recently opened at Graze Provisions + Libations, offers a variety of his iconic storytelling-centric dishes, each working to tell their own story. Zoo Siab meals are no exception to this concept, letting traditional Hmong flavors shine through in every component. Krunchy Chili Oil completes the flavorful, coarsely ground sausage bond. Crispy Brussels sprouts are rich enough to offset the flavor of the pickled veggies, and purple sticky rice is the part that puts it all together. 3. Tomato Mozz Arancini, $ 4 – a finger (4728, avenue Cedar S., MPs) A creamy blend of arborio rice, smoked mozzarella, and basil is wrapped in a crispy exterior. Like much of the menu inspired by southern Italian street food, the arancini impresses like a small plate. I would extend an honorable mention to Gnocco Fritto, a set of chewy focaccia dumplings to be enjoyed with a serving of cacio e pepe sauce. 4. Sticky Caramel Cake, $ 8 – Red Rabbit (201 Washington Ave N., MPs) The best thing on the menu at Red Rabbit is that sticky caramel cake, and I’m sticking to it. Between the sweet and sour whipped cream, the gourmet caramel sauce and the candied orange filling, it’s an unexpected delight. 5. Ham and cheese croissant, $ 4.95 – Bellecour at Cooks of Crocus Hill St. Paul (877 Grand Avenue, St. Paul) We could eat our ham and cheese croissants all day, every day… have you ever tried one ?! pic.twitter.com/HEjbPVMXhr Bellecour bakery (@BellecourBoulangerie) September 8, 2018 Perfectly flaky and just the right amount of cheese, this pastry is an ideal take for breakfast or lunch. 6. Romeo and Juliet ice cream, $ 5.50 – Bebe Zito (501 30th Ave SE, deputies) Named Minnesota’s best ice cream by Food & Wine over the summer, Bebe Zito really tastes as good as it gets. The ripple of guava weaves its way through a rich base of cream cheese into this dish, topped with a sweet guava sauce and sprinkled with Ritz crackers. 7. Shredder, $ 20 – Pizza Wrecktangle (729 Washington Ave N, MPs) This Midwestern take on Detroit-style pizza is rectangular with a thick crust that manages to be just light enough to throw in a few more slices than you might think. Topped with a generous serving of salted pepperoni, sprinkled with pickled jalapenos, sprinkled with finely grated pecorino romano, all on a red sauce base, the real boost here is Cry Baby Craigs Whipped Honey. 8. Raffi Luigi, $ 15 – Martys Deli (Location varies) If you haven’t been to a Martys Deli pop-up yet, my advice is to change that immediately. This gem features a thick stack of red table salami and prosciutto alongside pickled sweet peppers, fennel salad, and spicy mustard aioli, all nestled between two chewy slices of house focaccia. 9. Parlor Burger, $ 15.99 – Parlor Bar (730 Washington Ave N., MPs) The beauty of this burger is its simplicity. Charred patties, a mixture of chopped chuck, rib eye and brisket are just the right amount of thin. Melted American white cheese oozes from the egg bun and crispy pickles finish it off. 10. Star Bar, $ 6 – Estelle (1806 St. Clair Ave, St. Paul) Maple and coffee nougat, peanuts and caramel come together in this delicious chocolate bar, topped with a pinch of flaky salt. It’s a decadent conclusion at the end of any meal at this Portuguese, Italian and Spanish inspired spot in St. Paul.

