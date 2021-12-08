Destin, Panama City Beach Selfie Museums offer backdrops, light rings

DESTINY Hardly anyone with a cell phone traded it for the front camera for a selfie.

Now Destiny Commons has a space exclusively for this purpose: the Destin Selfie Museum. It comes with over 30 small pieces with backdrops, as well as selfie light rings, for taking selfies on your own or with friends.

Longtime friends Andrew Blagodir and Alex Tsyganov opened the Destin Selfie Museum and PCB Selfie Museum at Pier Park in Panama City Beach in April. They also have Wave Ice Cream and Coffee in Destin.

It’s a perfect idea for 2021, I believe, said Blagodir. Right now it’s all about social media, so people want to take as many pictures as possible on vacation, at work, at home. So it’s a small place with a lot of places to take pictures.

People can explore the museum from noon to 7 p.m. daily in Destin and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily in Panama City Beach. The cost is $ 20 for half an hour or $ 30 for an hour with discounts available to locals.

Learn more about selfiespotdestin.com Where selfiespotpcb.com.

Blagodir is from Moldova and Tsyganov is from Russia. They met while working at a beach store in Destin and decided to start a business together.

A selfie museum is not an original idea, said Blagodir. He noticed that big cities had it over the past year and thought it was a timely concept.

A lot of people haven’t heard of a selfie museum.

We are unique here, said Blagodir. No one has anything like that.

The couple borrowed some of the backdrop ideas from other museums, but added their own twist, Tsyganov said. The two sites of Destin and Panama City Beach are designed in the same way, he added.

We didn’t hire anyone, Tsyganov said. Everything is built by us.

It took all day for two weeks in a row to create 30 selfie spots, but it was a fun process, Blagodir said.

It wasn’t fun when you were just starting out because you weren’t sure exactly how to do some of the steps, he said. But when you realize what it looks like in your head, as soon as you see the picture in your head, it was easy.

Blagodir’s favorite selfie spot is a bedroom-themed bedroom in which the bed and nightstand are sideways against the wall to make people appear to be defying gravity. Tsyganov’s favorite is a pink room with a custom neon that reads FASHION JAIL.

Other themed rooms with custom neon lights are a sunny state of mind, a tub with fake bubbles, ice cream, a disco ball, and a piano room.

The room with counterfeit money thrown on the floor is one of the most popular, Blagodir said.

Everyone loves money, he noted.

The store is located in what was once an American Eagle Outfitters, giving them plenty of room to expand. They hope to add more rooms and amenities with the extra space before the tourist season restarts, Tsyganov said.

All my friends who come to Destin, we send them everywhere here, Tsyganov said. Its pretty cool images. You can spend 30 minutes or an hour and get 30 different photos with looks from different places. I think it’s fun. Since we found out, we just wanted to bring it to a small town. We want to see how it works.